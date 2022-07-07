This Chamberlain Coffee-Infused Cereal Will Turn Your Milk Into Cold Brew

Forget drinking your morning coffee. There’s a new way to get your caffeine fix, and it’s the buzzy new collab between Chamberlain Coffee and OffLimits cereal. YouTube star Emma Chamberlain’s trendy coffee brand, Chamberlain Coffee, meets healthy, plant-based cereal brand OffLimits in a tasty partnership that might have you questioning if you should use a spoon or drink it right up. The coffee-infused cereal launched on July 7, and here’s what to know about where to buy DASH Chamberlain Coffee Cereal before it sells out — and how much caffeine you’ll be taking in when you down a bowl.

Drinking Chamberlain Coffee makes you feel like an “it” girl — and there’s no better time to feeling on trend than when the coffee connoisseur herself is back with her first YouTube video in six months. The new DASH Chamberlain Coffee Cereal combines Chamberlain Coffee’s Social Dog Blend with OffLimits’ gluten-free, vegan cereal in a coffee-cereal mashup that turns milk into cold brew. According to Chamberlain Coffee, the “dark chocolaty cereal bits'' contain “cocoa and micro-roasted coffee” that “turn your milk into cold brew.” Enter the spoon or slurp dilemma: If you need coffee in your cup and your cereal bowl, here’s how to score a box of your own.

Where To Buy Dash Chamberlain Coffee Cereal

The coffee-infused cereal is sold exclusively on Chamberlain Coffee and OffLimits for $8.50 for a large box and $3.50 for a mini box, while supplies last. The ultra cute packaging features OffLimits’ bunny mascot DASH, the “over-achieving bunny” who needs “a cereal that can match [her] energy.”

You can also buy the Social Dog Blend from Chamberlain Coffee that is “full bodied, complex, and smooth with notes of milk chocolate, roasted peanuts, brown sugar, and a graham cracker finish,” according to its website. So, expect hints of those flavors to come through in the cereal.

How Much Caffeine Is In Chamberlain Coffee Cereal?

Each bowl contains 15 milligrams of caffeine, meaning you get a two-in-one dose of coffee and breakfast in every bite. For reference, an 8-ounce cup of coffee is roughly 80 to 100 milligrams of caffeine and 400 milligrams, or about four to five cups, is the most a healthy adult can consume without “dangerous, negative effects,” according to the FDA. Essentially, the coffee-infused cereal is like a mini dose of caffeine.

Once you’ve finished your box of coffee-infused cereal, you might want to hit up OffLimits’ other trendy flavors that include pandan and cinnamon, and even edible cereal glitter topping for all the sparkles. To keep the collabs going, you can check out the matcha lemonade drink Chamberlain Coffee recently dropped in partnership with beverage company Swoon on May 24 just in time for summer.

That all sounds delish, but all I know is that I need try coffee-infused cereal to see if my mornings will be changed forever. OK, I’m not sure I can put that much pressure on cereal, but I’m in for any way to get an extra kick in the a.m.