The Cavinder sisters, Haley and Hanna, have played basketball side by side since they were little. After high school, the 25-year-old fraternal twins continued their careers together at Fresno State and the University of Miami before graduating in 2025. It wasn’t until BetMGM’s Court of Legends matchup on April 5 that the sisters finally played against each other in their first public one-on-one game, and Haley tells Elite Daily that it was an “unbelievable” experience.

“Hanna and I have never played one-on-one in front of everyone before. It’s hard to put the experience into words, but it was insane,” she says. The mini game was part of BetMGM’s March Madness celebration at the Bellagio Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, and it required Haley and Hanna to tap back into their competitive spirit post college ball.

“That competitiveness is what makes us so great,” Hanna says. “Our ability to support each other and be each other’s biggest fan, but also bring out the best in each other, is how we’ve made it so far.” Though Hanna ultimately won the Court of Legends matchup, it was close, with a 7-5 final score.

The two didn’t spend much time celebrating, either — immediately afterward, they hopped on a plane to their next destination. Below, the busy content creators dish on their typical postgame routine and favorite ways to unwind after an intense workout.

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Elite Daily: How do you unwind when you’re going from one place to the next?

Haley Cavinder: We are strict when it comes to recovery. We love high-protein meals, a sauna, making sure we get our debloat drinks in, and other stuff that makes us feel like our best self. We also like to stay in a routine with workouts, whether it’s going to the hotel gym or taking a class.

ED: Walk me through what you guys did immediately after the matchup. How did you cool down?

Hanna Cavinder: We haven’t played basketball in a really long time, so we were a little bit winded afterwards. After the game, we came back up to the hotel, and had some steak, avocado, and honey. That’s our go-to meal when we travel. Then, we cooled down, took a bath, and got on a red-eye flight.

ED: What are some ways you typically like to celebrate after games?

Hanna: Luckily, with our work, we can share what we’re doing with our favorite people and friends. We love to plan events where we go to dinner and enjoy some cocktails to celebrate. We’ll mix in a couple tequilas with extra lime juice and club soda.

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ED: How do you deal with a game that doesn’t go well?

Hanna: For self-care, we’re very big on our devotionals and journaling. That’s usually part of our pre-game or morning routine. It’s the Word before the world. That’s always been the best medicine for my mental health.

ED: When you were playing college basketball, what was your postgame routine?

Haley: I loved to have quiet time. I would always go watch the game back and sit in my recovery boots on my couch at home. I would decompress that way, and we would settle our minds down. Game days are so high with emotion and stress as a college athlete, so having that recovery time afterward helped us get a good night’s rest.

ED: Are there any products that you keep in your gym bag to use after a game or workout?

Haley: Before a workout, we are Ghost Energy girlies, and then afterwards, we typically get our meal in. We have some products on the way. One of them is a debloat supplement. You take it before you eat so you don’t feel bloated, and it hydrates you throughout the day. It tastes amazing. I always keep it in my purse.

ED: Speaking of food, is there something you typically crave immediately after getting off the court?

Haley: If I'm not trying to eat healthy, I love chips with salsa, guacamole, or queso. I am obsessed with Mexican food. I could eat it for lunch and dinner every single day. That is my go-to, but I also love my Ninja Creami high-protein recipes. They’re kind of a healthy alternative to a Dairy Queen Blizzard.

ED: When you’re at home and decompressing on the couch, what TV shows are you currently watching?

Hanna: My current obsession is Love Story with John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette. One of my feel-good shows is also Grey’s Anatomy.

Haley: I would say Marshals. I’m watching that right now, and I’m obsessed with it. Also, The Pitt. Those are my top two that I’m fixated on, and I look forward to every week.

ED: Do you ever listen to music after a game or workout? If so, who’s on your playlist?

Haley: Don Toliver is one of my faves right now. I’m also loving Luke Combs’ new album and Ella Langley.

Hanna: I love Don Toliver as well. I’m also a huge Drake girl before games. After games, I love Olivia Dean, Luke Combs, Morgan Wallen, and Ella Langley.

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ED: Who’s the first person you want to text after a good game?

Hanna: I always text my mom.

Haley: I would probably text my mom or Jake [Ferguson], my fiancé. He’s an athlete too, so when I was playing basketball, it was always good to talk to him after games because he understands what we’re going through grindwise and vice versa.

ED: What are you manifesting for yourselves for the rest of 2026?

Haley: We have two massive projects coming out that have been in the works for the past two and a half years. I’m manifesting to become a co-founder and dive deep into that new era of Hanna’s and my life with those businesses and see where we can take them within the year.

Hanna: Yeah, those two are on our vision boards for 2026. I also want to be creative directors and be hands-on in the marketing space. This is something that we’ve always wanted to create, and being able to have control over that is super exciting.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.