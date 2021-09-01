Cottagecore might be your go-to look during the spring and the summer, but when fall comes around, cabincore is probably your vibe. For anyone new to the design aesthetic, cabincore is exactly what you’d assume it to be from its name. It romanticizes living life in a cabin and favors things that are cozy and snuggly. If you’re looking to embrace this warm vibe, you may want to add a few cabincore home decor items to your living space just in time for fall.
From woven blankets to fox candle holders, the cabincore aesthetic will fit in right as the leaves on the trees outside start to turn different colors. As you’re wearing your coziest crewnecks and sippin’ on pumpkin spice lattes, you can pretend you’re in a remote cabin thanks to some flannel throw pillows and mossy mirrors. While cottagecore has more of a spring-inspired pastel and fairy tale feel to it, cabincore has a warm tone with darker colors.
If you’re thinking of how to describe cabincore versus cottagecore, think of Taylor Swift’s Evermore compared to Taylor Swift’s Folklore. If that sounds right up your alley, you’ll want to check out these 15 cabincore decor items online that match your mood. Plus, all of these items are also under $50, so you can makeover your space to give it that cabin in the woods feel without going over budget.
We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.