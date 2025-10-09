All eyes are on the Women's National Basketball Association with the Las Vegas Aces and Phoenix Mercury going head-to-head in the playoff finals. The 2025 WNBA season has been filled with everything from buzzer-beating wins to fire ‘fits in tunnel walks, and to celebrate, Bustle and CoverGirl teamed up for the ultimate pre-game ritual party.

For game three of the playoffs on Oct. 8, Bustle and CoverGirl hosted a Cover the Court watch party with a guest list of rising athletes and influencers who embody the power of women in sports. Those in attendance were able to get ready for the game with courtside cocktails on top of basketball coasters, makeup-filled glam stations, and an Insta-worthy photobooth.

CoverGirl really came in clutch with the assist on any touch-ups, providing a lipstick locker room with limited-edition shades and some of its best products like the Clean Fresh Yummy Lip Gloss. To go along with drinks like the Buzzer Beater and Glam Slam, guests were able to snack on hors d'oeuvres and popcorn. There were even branded jerseys and a bejeweled basketball hoop to capture the glam of the night.

To fully soak in the sporty-chic vibes of Bustle and CoverGirl’s Cover the Court pre-game party, below, you’ll find a closer look:

The Life Of A Showgirl Sportsgirl

Every pre-game ritual should involve a little glam. Guests were treated to some game day-worthy looks courtesy of professional makeup artists. Their kits included CoverGirl’s Clean Fresh Yummy Lip Gloss, Simply Ageless Skin Perfector Essence Foundation, Wrap Mascara, and Clean Fresh Prime+Refresh Nourishing Milk.

Plenty Of Game Day Photos Moments

After getting their glam on, guests were able to take advantage of all the photo moments within the pop-up. This included a Cover the Court basketball set and locker room mirrors for a selfie with your bestie.

The Watch Party Vibes Were On Point

When it was time for the game to begin, there were plenty of themed cocktails and snacks to enjoy. The Buzzer Beater drink was similar to an espresso martini with vodka, amaro, cold brew, and honey. For something fruit-forward, there was also a Glam Slam cocktail with tequila, Bonal, strawberry, cucumber, lime juice, lavender, and soda water.

Taking Home The Prize

To top off a fun-filled evening, guests got to take home some CoverGirl glam in a cute swag bag.