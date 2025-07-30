Breanna Stewart’s credentials speak for themselves on the court, but it takes a lot of unseen work behind the scenes to become a two-time WNBA MVP. The New York Liberty star has had a lot of big personal changes in recent years after marrying her former teammate Marta Xargay in 2021 and becoming a mother of two. As she perfects her new daily routine, Stewart is also on a mission to change the financial landscape of the WNBA.

After spending nearly a decade as one of the WNBA’s biggest stars, Stewart has been working with this year’s new league sponsor, Ally Financial, to ensure her fellow players are being paid what they deserve. This partnership began when Ally became a founding sponsor for Stewart’s offseason league Unrivaled.

“It’s been really cool to have Ally also partner with the WNBA along with Unrivaled. It’s important for me to work with them to continue to promote financial freedom,” Stewart tells Elite Daily.

Daniela Porcelli/SPP/Shutterstock

And this partnership is more than just a standard brand deal. “We love Stewie, and she’s been a huge adviser for us,” Ally CMO Andrea Brimmer says. “She’s spent a lot of time pushing us and talking to us about how to be better and the things we should be focused on.”

As Stewart continues her ninth WNBA season with an even stronger commitment to pay parity in women’s athletics, she is also letting fans in on what her life looks like off the court.

Elite Daily: What is your morning routine like on a game day?

Breanna Stewart: I wake up; I go to the gym; I do yoga. Then I’ll do a little activation series and get some shots up in the court. After that, I just chill until my nap time.

ED: What about your mornings when you’re not playing?

BS: It’s a little bit slower on an off-season day because I’m not trying to fit things in before game time. I’ll probably do a harder workout instead of a shoot-around workout.

ED: What’s the workout you most dread?

BS: The assault bike, which is the stationary bike with the fan. It’s really difficult doing intervals on that. It’s something I can never love. I can’t.

ED: What’s in your gym bag?

BS: Water, my Samsung buds, a Theragun Mini, and a lacrosse ball.

ED: What’s on your workout playlist?

BS: If it’s game day, it’s Meek Mill. Any other time, it’s more R&B vibes, like SZA. That’s when I can be a little bit more chill.

ED: What skin care products do you use most often?

BS: I’ve been using a lot of Fenty products; I love the way that they smell. My main thing is using a serum on my face and then a lotion with sunscreen during the daytime. And then having a cleanser to wash my face after a long day or after a workout.

ED: Do you have any tips for getting a good night of sleep?

BS: I use a silk pillowcase, which I like. Blackout shades are important. And then you’ve just got to keep the phone away from you.

ED: What’s your favorite self-care ritual?

BS: Getting a mani-pedi. That’s a time where you can sit there and not do anything else but just enjoy it. And I love the spa. I’m in New York, so I like to go to Aire.

ED: What about cold plunges?

BS: Yes, love them.

ED: Have you picked up any self-care habits from your wife, Marta?

BS: Marta is the reason I have a skin care routine. Right away, she was like, “You need to do this.” And I’m still doing it. Even if I’m so tired and just want to go to sleep, I always take care of my skin and wash my face. My skin is a little different from hers — mine is more dry — but she’s helped find what works for me and helped me stick to it.

Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

ED: How has your routine changed now that your kids, Ruby [age 3] and Theo [age 1½], are running around?

BS: Well, they’re getting put first at all times, so that’s changed everything. I need to make sure that they’re comfortable and at their best. When I know that they’re good, then I know I can be my best on the court.

ED: What are they into right now?

BS: Ruby’s obsessed with Paw Patrol. So that’s constantly on. And Theo, he’s obsessed with the ABC song right now. He’s just starting to talk a lot more, and he loves singing it.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.