The WNBA is the moment. With TV ratings already higher than last year and ticket sales increasing midway through the season, 2025 is poised to be another record-breaking year for the league. So it was an obvious yes when Delta invited me to attend All-Star Weekend in Indianapolis to watch Team Collier versus Team Clark and partake in the weekend’s events.

Delta became the official airline of the WNBA last year, and they’re also its official charter partner, meaning they bring all of the league’s teams to their regular season games and playoffs. Previously, only the NBA had charter flights, so this move is a big step forward toward equality. Over the weekend, I got to chat with Alicia Tillman, Delta’s Chief Marketing Officer, to hear more about this game-changing partnership.

While the energy was high and there were so many things to see and do throughout the weekend, what really struck me was how many young boys and girls were in attendance, cheering on their favorite athletes. The inspiration in the air was palpable, and it made me so excited about the future of women in sports.

Below, find a breakdown of my two days in Indy.

Friday, July 18

7:15 a.m.: I get to the airport early, which is off-brand for me as I somehow tend to show up five minutes late to everything (at least I’m consistent!), but when I learned I’d be visiting the Delta One lounge, I pretty much hightailed it to JFK. To access the lounge, I went through separate security, aka the fastest and easiest TSA line I’ve ever been a part of.

Walking into the Delta One lounge felt like entering a fancy hotel — a wide, open space; comfy seating; a feeling that you’re about to be taken care of, pampered even. I checked my bags so I could explore freely and went over to the food stations (passing a gorgeous restaurant that didn’t open until 11 a.m.), where breakfast burritos, avocado toast, smoothies, and a bagel bar all screamed my name. There were hot croque monsieurs, a salad bar with to-go boxes (beyond major), and so many baked goods. But then I saw the crème de la crème of breakfast bars: an omelet station. I looked around again to make sure I wasn’t in a hotel, and ordered a veggie omelet and potatoes. Before enjoying my ideal breakfast, I hopped over to the espresso bar and pressed a button on a fancy machine to make an Americano.

Then, it was time to get a massage (as one does before their flight). I walked down the hall for my appointment, and I was brought into a room with a massage chair. I removed my jewelry and shoes and got comfortable while they programmed my seat. Did I want it to focus on upper body or lower body? What sounds? So many tough choices, but I went with my gut: upper body and seaside waves. For the next 15? 20? 30? (who knows!) minutes, I shut my eyes as the waves crashed and the chair worked its magic. Even though the focus was upper body, I got an incredible hand massage and foot rub. When time was up, I felt noticeably calmer, and the tightness in my shoulders was gone. Sure, this was good for travel, but it also meant I was in even better shape to explore the lounge some more.

I grabbed a berry smoothie and an espresso over ice, and went to an area with comfy chairs and a desk. I noticed Queue magazines, extra monitors available for use, and sleek little phone rooms. I didn’t have anyone to call, but I popped in one just to test vibes (good vibes confirmed). I texted my husband to make him jealous about the monitors and breakfast burritos, his No. 1 food. Before it was time to go, I used the super nice bathroom and passed showers along the way. I waited until the last second to leave (who wouldn’t?), and then realized I’d have to hustle to my gate.

10 a.m.: It was a quick flight to Indianapolis and I spent most of it thinking of the lounge. The plane was full of fans and people who worked in the sports industry. I overheard my seatmate and the guy behind her discussing how bummed they were that Caitlin Clark was injured and wouldn’t be playing.

12 p.m.: Landing in Indianapolis instantly reminded me of landing in New Orleans for the Super Bowl earlier this year — you could feel the fandom and pure excitement immediately. There was even a literal basketball court.

6 p.m. After doing some work and getting ready at the Hyatt Regency, I met a co-worker for dinner right near the arena. Walking there, we saw brand activations, several opportunities to shoot hoops, and huge billboards with All-Star players. It felt like a total WNBA takeover of the city.

Steph Chambers/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

8 p.m. We got to Gainbridge Fieldhouse right as the STARRY 3-Point Contest & Kia WNBA Skills Challenge began. I sat near a ton of young boys and girls (and dads!) who were so excited and shouted every player’s name as they went up for the challenges. I loved watching the players on the sidelines, too. They screamed, they cheered, they hugged, they took videos of each other. It was nice to witness such camaraderie, especially as these players are on different teams. I was in awe as Sabrina Ionescu crushed the 3-point contest, taking home the victory. I texted my husband that we’ve got to get to a Liberty game.

10 p.m.: After the challenges wrapped, we went to Helium Comedy Club for the Delta & Vox after-party. As we walked in, they were passing out margaritas, martinis, white tea mocktails, flatbreads, Impossible Burger sliders, and more. A DJ was spinning in a cute little Delta booth, and then we quickly spotted Megan Rapinoe and quietly fangirled. As the night went on, more athletes came in and the dance floor heated up. I totally get what Angel Reese tweeted about Indy feeling like Miami this weekend.

Saturday, July 19

11 a.m.: After waking up at 8 a.m. and having a slow morning, I walked over to WNBA Live at the convention center. It was a total dreamland for basketball fans. There were opportunities to meet WNBA players, shoot hoops, play games, attend panels, take ’fit pics, and buy merch. Plus, tons of freebies. I grabbed some pita chips and walked through the brand activations.

2 p.m.: I headed over to the Female Quotient Lounge at Hotel Indy to see a couple of panels. First up, there was a panel featuring several presidents of WNBA teams to talk about the league’s growth and future. Then, Tillman and Kristyn Cook, State Farm’s executive vice president and chief agency, sales and marketing officer, took the stage to talk about their partnerships with the WNBA.

3:15 p.m.: I braved the sudden rain and walked over to The Lounge at The Conrad to meet Tillman for a great chat about Delta’s partnership with the WNBA and how the company is elevating women’s sports.

5:30 p.m.: After a quick stop at my hotel to redo my rained-on hair, I went to Punch Bowl Social, where I customized some sparkly red shoelaces (with little basketball charms), had some apps, and talked with another journalist.

Steph Chambers/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

7:30 p.m.: Next, I headed over to Gainbridge Fieldhouse for the All-Star game. I got there right as warm-ups were starting and checked my Instagram to admire the tunnel walk ’fits. The crowd was athlete- and celeb-studded: G-Eazy, Common, Jennifer Hudson, Lisa Leslie, and lots more. There were tons of young fans, jumping up and cheering every time their favorite players were shown on the screen. I tried to catch shirts for them whenever the mascots would launch them into the crowd, but had no such luck.

The teams’ mascots were keeping me so entertained before the game and during time-outs, dancing, taking selfies, and strutting. (The New York Liberty’s mascot, Ellie the Elephant, was a personal fave as she brought a fabulous handbag with her and pulled out a tambourine at one point.) The players also looked like they were having a great time together — they even stayed on the floor for GloRilla’s halftime performance. There were heartwarming moments too, like when Breanna “Stewie” Stewart passed the ball to All-Star rookie Kiki Iriafen, who was on the other team.

Steph Chambers/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

11:30 p.m.: After Team Collier won the game and Napheesa Collier was presented with the MVP award, I headed back to my hotel, hearing fireworks in the distance.

Sunday, July 20

7:30 a.m.: I woke up and got coffee, noticing the lobby was much quieter than it was the morning before. Everyone really must have been beat after this jam-packed weekend.

9 a.m.: I walked across the street to Cafe Patachou to meet co-workers who were in town for the weekend. We recapped our trips and talked about how much fun the game was.

12 p.m.: My flight back to New York was packed with fans talking about the game, former NBA players, and even a famous music artist. As we took off, I scrolled through my photos and videos from the night before (mostly of Ellie the Elephant dancing on fans) and decided to buy the plane Wi-Fi. My first Google search? New York Liberty tickets.