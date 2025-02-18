I’m not a diehard sports fan, but I’ll hardly ever turn down the chance to go to a game. The people, the energy, the halftime entertainment, the drama — I’m here for all of it. So, when YouTube invited me to go to Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans to meet with creators, execs, and athletes, I jumped at the opportunity to see the behind-the-scenes of the biggest moment in sports. After all, the Super Bowl isn’t just a single game — it’s a full week of events, parties, and networking. Below, find a detailed diary of my three days in NOLA.

Friday, Feb. 7

4:30 a.m.: I’m consistently five minutes late to everything, but I do not mess around when it comes to flying. I refuse to miss a flight or stress myself out in the process of trying to make one. (Get me there 6 hours early — I’ll find something to do!) So, when my alarm went off this morning, I jumped right up, put on some athleisure, grabbed my airport snacks, and ran out the door and into my car.

5:15 a.m.: LaGuardia Airport had a glow-up recently, so I’m always excited to fly out of there. I ordered ahead from Starbucks — an iced shaken espresso with cinnamon powder and almond milk (I’m pretty sure I got this order from one of Alix Earle’s TikToks) — and sipped it as I did some people-watching until my flight.

7:00 a.m.: My flight didn’t have WiFi or TVs, and I didn’t download any podcasts, so I was left to my own thoughts (scary!!). Thankfully, I drifted off to sleep for the last hour.

10:30 a.m.: I was pretty groggy when we arrived in New Orleans — until a DJ set woke me up at baggage claim. It was my first glimpse at how seriously the city would take its Super Bowl hosting gig. Then, I saw a news reporter and a crew of Eagles fans screaming into a camera — also foreshadowing the weekend ahead. I hopped into a car and we inched our way through traffic to downtown NOLA where I was staying in an apartment for the weekend.

1:00 p.m.: After settling in, and finally putting on shorts for the first time in five months, I walked over to what I’d declare my go-to coffee shop for the weekend, Fourth Wall. I sat in their garden, sipping an almond milk cappuccino, and worked. God, it’s nice to be outside without a million layers on.

3:50 p.m.: I walked to the JW Marriot, passing tons of Eagles fans along the way. The city is packed this weekend. I’m used to crowds after living in New York City, but the difference here is that no one is in a rush. Where are all my speed-walkers? When I arrived, I met Katie Feeney and chatted about her recent accomplishments, college life, and post-college plans. Then, it was off to the Ritz-Carlton to meet Angela Courtin, the vice president of connected television and creative studios at YouTube. We chatted about how creators impact sports culture, why women being sports fans is good for everybody, and why you shouldn’t be afraid to ask what something means during meetings.

7 p.m.: After my inspiring chats, I went back to my room and prepared questions for tomorrow’s interviews. Then, I ordered a quinoa salad and caught up on The Traitors.

11:00 p.m.: I woke up about 10 minutes after falling asleep to what sounded like fireworks and loud cheers. Since I couldn’t see any fireworks from my window, I checked X to make sure it was actually fireworks I was hearing. I confirmed it immediately with a photo of them. I love the internet.

Saturday, Feb. 8

7:00 a.m.: I woke up feeling refreshed. I put on some yoga pants, stopped by Fourth Wall for another almond milk cappuccino, and sped-walked to a barre class.

9 a.m.: The instructor at barre3 opened the class by reminding us to be grateful we’re alive and breathing, to be gentle with ourselves during the class, and not to compare ourselves to anyone. I’m pretty sure I teared up?! (Not me crying at 8 a.m. before I’ve had my second coffee.) The class was great and the pep talk helped me feel better that I haven’t done barre since before the pandemic.

10:30 a.m.: When I returned to the apartment, I ordered a smoothie and a coffee, and got ready for the action-packed day.

Michelle Toglia

12-3 p.m.: I went to the YouTube Creator Collective event at Galerie de Galatoire, a gathering of top YouTube creators, execs, former pro athletes, and more. There, I talked to Carter Kench about his weekend plans, life as a creator, and his most-used emoji for Elite Daily’s series At The Moment. An incredible high school marching band performed at the end, shutting down the street and bringing everyone on the block outside or to the windows to watch.

5 p.m.: After a quick change at the apartment, I met my friend from home who was also in town for work, at the Moxy Hotel. We caught up on each other’s lives, shared plans for the weekend, and both agreed we’d seen an overwhelming amount of Eagles fans and hardly any Chiefs fans in NOLA this weekend. Maybe Kansas City was used to going to the Super Bowl?

7 p.m. After a quick Thai dinner at Good Catch, we went to the YouTube & NFL Flag Football Game at the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center. The place was filled and the energy was high as viral YouTubers (like Khaby and Kai Cenat ) faced off against artists like Latto and Sexxy Red and athletes like Cam Newton and Jordan Chiles. I watched the star-studded game from the sidelines, spotting Angel Reese, Sha’Carri Richardson, Jason Kelce (who kicked the game off), and Monet McMichael, who interviewed the players before the game.

NFL/YouTube

8:30 p.m. I’d just gotten word I’d be able to get a couple of minutes with Jason Kelce as he was leaving the convention center, but it had to be quick and it had to be now. Naturally, he was on the opposite side of the field. I practically ran over, weaving in between fans, and security. When I arrived, he was taking photos with fans. After I introduced myself, another fan approached him, saying she was the biggest Eagles fan, and asked for a picture. After they took a photo, we walked and talked as we made our way to the exit, and he greeted fans along the way. We chatted about his outfit for Super Bowl Sunday, why he doesn’t give Travis advice, and his girl dad hacks. All of his answers were so thoughtful and you’d never guess it was a five-minute walk-and-talk interrupted by fans. When we got to the exit, he wrapped up his answer and we said goodbye. I returned to the game, shocked I got through my questions.

When the game ended, we went onto the field with the players, reporters, and bright lights. It reminded me of rushing the court in college when our basketball team won — pure celebratory chaos.

11:00 p.m.: I contemplated going out, but I knew I needed energy for gameday, so I headed back to my room, zooming passing the slow walkers on the sidewalks, to transcribe my interviews and sleep.

Sunday, Feb. 9

7:00 a.m.: I woke up, eager to get my first Jason Kelce story about his gameday outfit, published. I ran over to Crescent Counter, which was a little closer to me than Fourth Wall, for a latte. I’ll return to Fourth Wall later — we’re in a hurry!

9:30 a.m. After I finished my story, I did a Sculpt Society workout to get my body moving, and then went to Fourth Wall for my second latte (told you!) and CVS to get a clear bag (a gameday must) and some anti-frizz spray.

11:30 a.m.: I was debating what to wear. I hoped the Chiefs would win, so I brought a long-sleeve red Skims shirt to support them. However, it was nearly 80 degrees and humid outside! I settled on ripped Madewell jeans, a black Reformation tank top, a sheer Zara jacket, and Adidas Sambas.

2:00 p.m.: We walked over to the Super Bowl LIX Tailgate — driving anywhere was out this weekend because traffic was insane — just as Post Malone took the stage. We went to YouTube’s section where we had a great view of the concert and some champagne. He’s in his country era right now but I forgot how many hits he has — he was so good.

Michelle Toglia

4:30 p.m.: Caesars Superdome was just up a ramp, so we walked over (slowly) as it started downpouring — so much for that anti-frizz spray. I was blown away by how close our seats were — able to do some incredible people-watching on the field. When the Chiefs cheerleaders came out the crowd erupted in boos, I suddenly realized how many Eagles fans were at the game. This was also evident when Taylor Swift came on the screen — I hated that moment. I was hoping she’d get more airtime. I’m a newer Swiftie and love watching how into the game she gets — but the crowd was too rowdy. She’s just a girl watching her boyfriend play!

7:30 p.m.: I’d heard that halftime is purely for the TV audience, and that was totally correct. Kendrick was facing pretty much every way but our section, so it didn’t feel like we were there. I saw Samuel L. Jackson on the screen but didn’t even realize Serena Williams came out until I got a news alert after her performance. Still, the music was fun. I enjoyed watching them take apart the stage though, piece by piece, and seeing the car Kendrick was standing on slowly roll away off the field.

8:00 p.m.: By this point, all the Chiefs fans in our section had left — it was clear what was happening. Still, it was my first Super Bowl, so I wanted to see it through. By the fourth quarter, It felt like even some of the Eagles fans in our section wanted the Chiefs to score.

9:20 p.m.: When the game ended, confetti filled the dome, and Eagles fans FaceTimed their friends to show them the field and to celebrate. I got a glimpse of Travis Kelce walking off the field, looking bummed. I felt bad for him. I think I’m too sensitive for sports. Walking back, I realized how wiped my body was, so I kept my usual 11 p.m. bedtime.

Michelle Toglia

Monday, Feb. 10

7:20 a.m: I woke up and — you guessed it — went to Fourth Wall and then walked to the Ochsner Fitness Center, where I bought a day pass and used the treadmill.

9:00 a.m. When I to my apartment, I showered and sat down to do work, telling all about coworkers about the game, before checking out.

11:00 a.m.: After storing my bags, I walked about 20 minutes to True Food Kitchen, a place I’ve always wanted to visit but have never been close enough to one. Along the walk I spotted tons of Mardi Gras decor on porches — wow, this city is getting ready to celebrate again in a few weeks! How do they do it? When I arrived, I overheard the waitstaff humming Kendrick. I ordered a veggie stirfy with tofu and brown rice, which was delicious and perfectly filling.

1:00 p.m.: I had an hour before I left for the airport so I went back to Fourth Wall, to work in the garden. Everyone there talked about the game and the parties they went to after. I wished I had gone out for a second, but then I remembered I was feeling good and had a long day of travel ahead of me.

2:00 p.m.: I met my car and braced myself for over an hour of traffic. I had figured everyone was leaving New Orleans in the morning, but I was definitely wrong. When we arrived, I had 30 minutes before my flight boarded — it was go-time. When I got to security, I was stunned at the sheer volume of people (all Eagles fans again — is all of Philly here?) lining up. I was cursing myself for not having Pre-Check but then I saw a Clear sign shining in the distance. I have Clear! I ran over and made my way through security in about 10 minutes — phew.

5:30 p.m.: Every single gate was packed to the brim. We boarded 20 minutes late and didn’t leave for another 40 after that. I had less than an hour between my connecting flights in Charlotte, so I started getting other arrangements in motion because it looked like I wouldn’t make my next flight.

7:40 p.m.: We landed in Charlotte a minute after my original connection took off, so I was happy I changed my flight. I got a green smoothie and worked as I waited for my next flight.

9:40: p.m.: My flight was filled with Eagles fans heading back to New York or New Jersey. It sounded like a ton of them would be going to the parade. It’s nice how cities come together — maybe I can be a sports fan after all. On the flight, I worked on another Jason Kelce article about his favorite part of doing New Heights with Travis — and played all my daily games: Spelling Bee, Wordle, Connections, The Mini, and DuoLingo.

11:30 p.m.: We landed in New York and I smiled at the thought of my cozy bed. I was ready to speed walk there if I had to.