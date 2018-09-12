Has anyone seen my cottontail? After all, it's that time of the year when everyone is planning out their Halloween costumes or scrolling through Pinterest and TikTok for some fresh ideas. While your bestie may be dressing up as one of her favorite sitcom characters and your roommate may want to be a baseball player for the third year, you’re drawing inspiration from the white rabbit from Alice in Wonderland or even Lola Bunny from Space Jam for this year’s disguise. If you’re ready to hop into the spookiest season of the year, use these captions for bunny costumes when sharing all your Halloween pics.

While it might not seem like the scariest of disguises, you can really make a bunny costume and draw inspiration from a number of pop culture figures. You get to wear some fuzzy ears, make witty puns all night, and you can either dress it up with heels, or dress it down in order to be a comfy bunny. The possibilities are endless, whether you decide to wear a rabbit onesie or pull an Elle Woods and wear an all pink Playboy-inspired satin bodysuit. Find an old pocket watch, and become the white rabbit from Alice in Wonderland, or wear your hair in a high pony and be Lola Bunny. No matter what you decide to wear, you can plan for so many great photo-opps in your bunny-inspired look. If you find yourself hopping in front of the camera, plan for plenty of memorable photo-ops that you’ll definitely want to capture for social media along with some cute captions that’ll pair with your bunny costume.

Sure, your feed will be a sea of creepy costumes and gorey get-ups, but in order to get your pic the double tap it deserves, you need to make sure you’ve got a punny caption for your adorable bunny costume. No worries, we’ve got you covered, bunny. Check out these 40 captions for your bunny costume that will definitely make your costume the star of the show.

Mix and Match Studio / 500px/500Px Plus/Getty Images

1. "Everybody needs some-bunny sometimes."

2. "Keep calm and hop on."

3. "Hopping my way into Halloween."

4. "If you ever need to talk, I'm all ears."

5. "Never met some-bunny I didn't like."

6. "Falling down the rabbit hole and straight into wonderland."

7. "Silly rabbit, candy isn't just for kids."

8. "Pretty sure I have more energy than the Energizer bunny."

9. "I'm late, I'm late, for a very important date." — Alice in Wonderland

10. "Hopping and shopping are my favorite things to do."

11. "It's the most boo-tiful time of the year to be a bunny."

12. "Bunnies aren't spooky, but let's pretend they could be."

13. "As sweet as a bowl of candy, just with a cotton tail."

14. "Eat, drink, and be a bunny."

15. "Being a bunny was a spook-tacular idea."

16. "I'm up to my ears in candy and all things Halloween."

17. "Until further notice, carrots are better than candy."

18. "There's another bunny here? I don't carrot at all."

19. "Pumpkins, candles, and cotton tails."

20. "Traded my oversized sweaters for a cotton tail."

21. "When in doubt, hop it out."

22. "Have yourself a very hoppy Halloween."

23. "Take time to make your soul hoppy."

24. "This is our hoppy place."

25. "Best friends who hop together, stay together."

26. "Hoppy-ness that's homemade."

27. “I’m a bunny. Duh.”

28. “What’s hoppenning?”

29. “I’m earresistible.”

30. “Anyone wanna take me on a bunnymoon?”

31. “I’m a hop-timist.”

32. “Hey there, hop stuff.”

33. “My puns are so bunny!”

34. “Hop till you drop.”

35. “Bunny, I’m home!”

36. “Anyone giving out carrot cake?”

37. “Does my hare look good?”

38. “Some bunny loves you (Me. It’s me.)”

39. “I’m spunky, not spooky.”

40. “I know you have candy corn, but do you have any candy carrots?”