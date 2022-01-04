TikTok does a great job at finding the latest trends and sending them right to your FYP for you to discover. If you’re a foodie, you definitely remember seeing your first feta pasta recipe and wanted to try nature’s cereal as soon as you saw Lizzo loving it. Now, you might be wondering how to make birria ramen on TikTok. The delicious combination of birria tacos and ramen noodles is the latest viral mashup to make your stomach growl, and it’s time you finally know how it’s done.

For anyone new to the foodie find, birria ramen is exactly what it sounds like. It’s Japanese ramen noodles served with birria — or Mexican stew — that’s topped with beef. You’re pretty much just replacing the typical ramen broth with the birria. However, if you want to get into more detail on how to make the birria ramen from TikTok, here are six recipes to follow.

Some of these TikTok tutorials even take the dish that extra step by adding toppings like tacos, shredded cabbage, onions, jalapeños, cilantro, lime, and even eggs. There’s also a recipe for birria ramen burritos if you’re looking for something delicious to make for your next picnic in the park with your partner. Now isn’t that ramen-tic?

This Easy-To-Follow Recipe TikTok TikToker @jennymartinezzz has a really simple birria ramen recipe you can easily follow at home with a cup of noodles. Follow the instructions on your cup of noodles — or in this case, Tapatio ramen — and while you have it set out to cook, that’s when you work on your birria. It’s best to have some birria ready to go, and this recipe from TikToker @saltycocina breaks down every step to make some at-home birria. Add your birria beef to the top of the ramen and garnish with cilantro, onion, and lime. You can even top with some quesatacos as well.

Add Your Beef On Top Of The Ramen You can always add the beef on after the birria broth, but TikToker @grubspot chose to add the beef right on top of the ramen followed by the cilantro, onions, and sauce. After that’s done, you can add the birria and enjoy.

Cheesy Birria Ramen Raise your hand if you’re a cheese lover. If you’ve got your arm up, you’ll definitely want to try this cheesy birria ramen from TikToker @birrialossocios. For this version, add your beef to the bottom of your bowl and top with some shredded cheese. That’s when you add the ramen and birria on top to perfectly melt the cheese. Yum!

Birria Ramen Burrito TikTok For a more portable birria ramen, try this birria ramen burrito recipe from TikToker @noleftovereats. Just take your birria ramen and heat it up on the stove with your beef. As that’s happening, heat up your tortilla. Once everything is perfectly warm, wrap your ramen and beef into the tortilla, and ta-da, you’re ready to go. You can also dip your burrito into some leftover birria as well.

Top With Eggs Adding an egg on top of your ramen is always a good idea — even for birria ramen. TikToker @fatgirlhedonist prepares an Insta-worthy bowl of birria ramen in this tutorial, and a lot of its picture-perfect quality is thanks to the soft-boiled egg on top.