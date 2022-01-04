The Washington Post/The Washington Post/Getty Images
TikTok does a great job at finding the latest trends and sending them right to your FYP for you to discover. If you’re a foodie, you definitely remember seeing your first feta pasta recipe and wanted to try nature’s cereal as soon as you saw Lizzo loving it. Now, you might be wondering how to make birria ramen on TikTok. The delicious combination of birria tacos and ramen noodles is the latest viral mashup to make your stomach growl, and it’s time you finally know how it’s done.
For anyone new to the foodie find, birria ramen is exactly what it sounds like. It’s Japanese ramen noodles served with birria — or Mexican stew — that’s topped with beef. You’re pretty much just replacing the typical ramen broth with the birria. However, if you want to get into more detail on how to make the birria ramen from TikTok, here are six recipes to follow.
Some of these TikTok tutorials even take the dish that extra step by adding toppings like tacos, shredded cabbage, onions, jalapeños, cilantro, lime, and even eggs. There’s also a recipe for birria ramen burritos if you’re looking for something delicious to make for your next picnic in the park with your partner. Now isn’t that ramen-tic?