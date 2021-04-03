When you watched TikTokers put Trader Joe's Everything But The Bagel Seasoning Blend in their ramen, you thought it was bit strange, but you shrugged it off and said, "Why not?" Well, when you see what ramen recipes are being cooked up on the platform now, your brows will really rise. There are a number of creative TikTok recipes using ramen to make different foods like lasagna, pizza, and smoothies, and you're going to have to see them for yourself to believe them.

Right about now, you're probably wondering how a ramen smoothie tastes. Is it any good? According to one TikToker, it absolutely is. After checking out these TikTok ramen recipes, you'll see how these inventive creations not only look super tempting to eat, but are just as easy to pull together as typical ramen. You could even whip up an instant noodle dish for every meal of the day. Start off your morning with a ramen smoothie, enjoy a lasagna ramen for lunch, and a pizza ramen for dinner. To end your day, why not try out a ramen dessert recipe while you're at it?

Once the initial shock of watching these unique TikTok ramen recipes wears off, you'll be so amazed at how everything comes together that you won't be able to resist recreating them for yourself. So, gather the roomies for a four-course ramen meal and get ready to take your tastebuds on a wild ride.

1. Ramen Lasagna TikTok Making ramen lasagna might be even easier than cooking the traditional noodle dish. As weird as it seems, all you have to do is layer a dish with a packet of ramen noodles, top with a coating of sauce, and then cheese, and repeat. When it comes out of the oven, it'll smell so much like your usual lasagna that you may forget it's ramen.

2. Ramen Pommes Frites Pommes frites, or "french fries" in French, can actually be made without any potatoes. Instead, boil ramen noodles in hot water, drain, and mix with an egg and the ramen packet flavoring. Then, using a skewer, spool some of the noodles onto the stick and place it in hot oil. If this recipe still doesn't kick things up enough for you, then you can spice up your ramen pommes frites with some Sriracha on top.

3. Ramen Cake TikTok You'll be the talk of the dinner table if you recreate this ramen cake recipe. It may look pretty intimidating since it has three layers, but TikToker @telehuefood talks you through each tasty step. Using cheese, spam, and eggs, your savory ramen cake will tower over the dinner table. After your first yummy bite, you may even cut a slice to save for dessert, too.

4. Ramen Pizza Swap out your traditional cheese pizza during your next Pizza Friday for something more out-of-the-box like this ramen pizza. TikToker @igottherecipes proves just how easy this dish is to make by layering a pan with uncooked noodles, and covering them in marinara sauce, cheese, and a layer of pepperoni. Feel free to put your own unique spin on this grub and add your fave pizza toppings to this recipe.

5. Ramen Smoothie Even though the not-so secret ingredient to this smoothie is ramen, TikToker @kingramenivan says, "You don't taste the ramen." This user notes that the mango and avocado are the dominant flavors in this fruity sip, and as a result, it's "really, really good." To go all out, you can even take a page from this TikToker and enjoy your ramen smoothie in a coconut for a 'Gram-worthy drink.

6. Ramen Carbonara Ramen may already be your go-to comfort food, but a cheesy ramen carbonara is even more hearty. Simply add half and half after boiling the noodles as you normally would when making ramen. Then, add cheese and an egg on top of your package's seasoning. Within minutes, you'll have a creamy and gooey dish to warm you up.