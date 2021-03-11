6 Spaghetti Cupcake TikTok Tutorials You Won't Want To Scroll Past-a

Spaghetti is one of those foods you learn how to make when you're starting out as a home chef because it's super easy. Yet TikTokers found a way to elevate it to the next level, slightly increasing the difficulty — but it's totally worth it. People are now sharing their spaghetti cupcake tutorials on TikTok, and it's something every foodie must see.

If this is the first time you're hearing about spaghetti cupcakes, you're probably wondering if it's sweet or savory. To answer your question, it's traditional spaghetti baked in individual cupcake tins to give you a perfectly sized snack — so it's on the savory side. That means once you've nailed down an easy spaghetti recipe, you're ready to go for presentation points by making some Insta-worthy spaghetti cupcakes.

Before heading into uncharted pasta waters, check out these six spaghetti cupcake TikToks first. That way you can know just how to make the perfect bite-sized portion with whatever toppings you need, like cheese, sauce, and even meatballs. Once you've got the steps down, you can make some delicious spaghetti cupcakes for a romantic picnic with bae. It'll be like the Lady and the Tramp scene — minus the need to share your spaghetti.

1. Use Any Sauce You Want Leave it up to the originator of the egg hack breakfast sandwich, TikToker Josh Elkin (@thejoshelkin), to be on top of the spaghetti cupcake trend. By following this tutorial, you'll know just how to make a spaghetti Bolognese cupcake by placing your spaghetti in a cupcake tin with parmesan and mozzarella before baking for 25 minutes. You can use any sauce you want, but Elkin specifically uses Bolognese.

2. Spoon Out Your Spaghetti For The Perfect Portion Elkin uses a pasta fork to make the perfect portions to place in the cupcake tin. If you don't have one, you can follow TikToker Kelly Senyei (@justataste) and use a spoon and fork. Senyei also mixes in the cheese instead of placing at the bottom of the cupcake tin. It's really up to you, but the cheese at the bottom may help to keep the cupcake all together.

3. Top With Mini Mozzarella Balls Once you have your pasta in your cupcake tin, you can top with some extra sauce or cheese. TikToker @closetfatgirl adds mini mozzarella balls on top before placing in the oven. This is a great idea for cheese lovers, because it melts, holds everything together, and looks extra delish.

4. Spray Your Cupcake Tin Really Well TikTok If you're still on the fence, you're like TikToker @kalejunkie, who was also skeptical before trying spaghetti cupcakes. But soon, you'll be a lover too. Just make sure you spray the bottom of your cupcake tin well with oil like the video suggests, so your spaghetti cupcakes come out easily from your tray, and stay put in one adorable bite-sized portion.

5. Top With A Meatball To Take It To The Next Level If you're a spaghetti and meatballs stan, you've got to try this next step from TikToker @thefukisinmyfridge. Follow the basic spaghetti cupcake recipe, but before sticking your tray in the oven, add your meatball mix on top. You'll want to leave it in the oven for about 30 minutes, and when it comes out, you'll have spaghetti cupcakes with a meatball on top of each one.