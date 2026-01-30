It seems Shane and Ilya from Heated Rivalry have started a trend: cottage-centric trysts. As of Thursday, Jan. 29, Bridgerton is back for another social season. This time around, Benedict Bridgerton (Luke Thompson) is the one to find love in a Cinderella-esque story with newcomer Sophie Baek (Yerin Ha). Along with new characters, Season 4 also takes fans to new locations, like Benedict’s countryside dwelling.

In Episode 3, Benedict takes Sophie to his cottage, aptly named My Cottage, to seek shelter during a rainstorm. Benedict’s second home is much more than a cozy abode in the woods like the one the seven dwarfs call home in Snow White. In fact, as the two pull up to the massive estate, Sophie says, “‘Cottage’ feels somewhat misleading.”

My Cottage is so large that it has guest rooms, a library, and a gorgeous garden — which Sophie explores while trying to enjoy her leisure time. Thompson told Tudum that it took production two weeks to film the My Cottage scenes. “It was just us two and then the housekeepers,” he said. “It was magical, and [Yerin and I] were just getting to know each other as actors as well as the characters.”

While Netflix may have taken over the cottage for filming during those two weeks, the actual location is open to the public most of the year. Just like many of the other Bridgerton locations in England, fans can visit Benedict’s cottage on their next vacation overseas. Here’s everything you need to know about it:

Benedict’s Cottage Is Available For Overnight Stays

Netflix

My Cottage is actually Loseley Park IRL, which is located in Surrey, England. About an hour and 15 minutes away from London, Loseley Park is a private family estate that’s open throughout the year for tourists to visit. The home and gardens are currently closed for the winter, but will reopen in the spring. Tickets for just the garden are about $16 a person, while the home and garden are about $29.

According to the Loseley Park website, you’ll want to give yourself about four hours to explore the entire estate. While you’re there, you can check out the area where Benedict and Sophie fly a kite together or visit the room where Sophie discovers Benedict’s unfinished paintings. If you don’t think a few hours is enough time to enjoy the Bridgerton filming location, you can also inquire about spending the night in Loseley Park.

The cottage is available for one night or an entire week. Rates aren’t readily available online, so you’ll need to email Loseley Park for any inquiries. If you plan on visiting during the holidays, the estate also offers a Christmas Loseley Park tour for either $21 or $27, if you also want a glass of mulled wine or hot chocolate with a classic mince pie. Pretty much, if you’re a Benedict girlie, you have to add this to your itinerary the next time you’re visiting England and trying to see as many Bridgerton filming locations that you can.