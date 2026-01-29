Bridgerton Season 4 is officially here, and it’s bringing serious steam. As audiences tune into watch the latest installment of the historical romance series, which premiered on Netflix on Jan. 29, the season’s leads — Luke Thompson (who plays Benedict Bridgerton) and Yerin Ha (who plays Sophie Baek) — are opening up about those sex scenes.

"What we actually did is we both got ill," Thompson told E! about shooting intimate moments. "But different scenes. We kept falling ill!"

Ha interpreted getting sick as a sign they were drained. “We were very mentally a little bit weak, a little bit nervous, my immune system was down,” she told the outlet. “But no, in all seriousness. I do think that with those scenes, it is just an extension of an emotion, and it's there because it has to be, not because we're just doing a steamy scene for a steamy scene's sake."

Thompson had good things to say about the meaning behind show’s most intimate moments. “Bridgerton is very good at making the scenes feel actually poetic," he said, pointing out one spicy encounter on the stairs. “There's a brilliant metaphor there about meeting at the center of the staircase.”

"To be able to engage with that makes it seem like it's a scene like any other scene," he added. "They feel meaningful. Put it that way: They don't feel sort of tokenistic, which then makes it much more fun."

Liam Daniel/Netflix

Despite nerves and sickness, things felt natural between Thompson and Ha. "We didn't force anything," Ha said. "We tried to let it happen and see what was going to grow organically. I'm a big believer in not forcing anything and trying to not make people feel something a certain way about me. It was just having to trust him, and you do have to surrender a little bit, and that is kind of scary. But I think immediately, as I met Luke, I was like, 'Oh, I can let my walls down a little bit and just see what play happens.'"

The chemistry also helped Thompson feel comfortable. "When we did our first scene together, it just felt like we'd been working together for a very long time," he said. "You just click and then you go on a little adventure together."