Similar to Belle from Beauty and the Beast, you may be looking for “adventure in the great wide somewhere” or an excuse to get together with your besties. Even if you’re just a big Disney fan and hoping to immerse yourself in one of your favorite movies, you’ll want to book tickets to this immersive Beauty and the Beast cocktail experience coming to New York for summer 2022. The experience is hosted by Explore Hidden, the team behind the ‘Gram-worthy The Alice: An Immersive Cocktail Experience, and it gives guests the chance to step into another “tale as old as time.”

Available starting Aug. 31, 2022, this Beauty and the Beast Experience is a 90-minute theater show and escape room based on the original Jeanne-Marie Leprince de Beaumont Beauty and the Beast fairytale, but with an Insta-worthy cocktail twist. As you enter the Beast’s castle — aka a secret location in New York — you’ll be greeted by the castle’s servants who have been magically transformed into household items. As you create two specialty Beauty and the Beast-themed cocktails with your friends, you’ll also help lift the castle’s curse by solving riddles and taking part in fun challenges. This is more than just a happy hour with your besties.

While the Beauty and the Beast Experience doesn’t arrive in New York until August, you can book your early bird tickets now for just $35 a person. The immersive experience is also scheduled to run from Aug. 31 to Jan. 1, 2023, according to Explore Hidden, so you’ll have plenty of time to plan your visit. If the Beauty and the Beast Experience is anything like the Alice in Wonderland experience, you can expect to surround yourself in Insta-worthy decor. This is the perfect chance to dress up in your best Belle-inspired OOTD for some cute snaps to post on your feed.

You could even plan to Disneybound as different Beauty and the Beast characters with your squad. If you’re unfamiliar with Disneybounding, this is when you dress in regular clothes inspired by different Disney characters. This is how you can dress up without wearing an elaborate costume, while also getting creative with what’s already in your closet. For a Belle look, a great Disneybound idea is to wear a yellow dress with any rose jewelry you might have. Wearing all yellow could also be great for a Lumiere-inspired ‘fit.

You’ll definitely want to dress the part, so you look as cute as can be in your sippin’ selfies. After all, you’ll be so proud of the cocktails you mix up during the experience that some drink snaps are a must. These Beauty and the Beast cocktails are also sure to be as beautiful as the Enchanted Rose, so make sure you have some Beauty and the Beast quotes on hand for IG captions.

Explore Hidden’s Beauty and the Beast Experience is the perfect place to take your work besties, the Beast to your Belle, or even your bridal party for an immersive bachelorette weekend. Just remember to get your early bird tickets before they disappear like the last petal on the Beast’s rose.

