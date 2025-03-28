Spring break is that much-needed respite during the semester filled with sun, sand, and of course, SPF. While your fave sunnies do a great job at blocking out those harsh rays from your view, the No. 1 item in your beach bag should be sunscreen.

Everyone has their SPF preferences, like lotion versus spray, but for the best-scented SPF this season, Bath & Body Works has the goods. For beach days and lounging by the pool, Bath & Body Works has an SPF collection with a seal of recommendation from the Skin Cancer Foundation in four different scents. The fragrances At the Beach, Pink Pineapple Sunrise, Waikiki Beach Coconut, and Tahiti Isle are available in either lotion or spray form in SPF 30 to 50. There are also tinted lip balms with SPF 35 in the collection as well.

Prior to spring break, I got to test out the three Bath & Body Works fragrances available in the SPF 50 range, as well as the lip balms, to see which scents and shades are worth adding to my beach bag.

At The Beach Smells Like A Hawaiian Lei

You might not think of a floral scent when you see a name like “At the Beach,” but this SPF fragrance from Bath & Body Works smells just like a fresh lei made with frangipani blossoms. I love flowery scents, so this was my favorite of the three and really ideal for the spring.

Along with white frangipani blossoms notes, this fragrance also has hints of toasted coconut and bergamot waters. The coconut really comes through in the spray version, but is still very subtle.

Rating: 5 out of 5

Waikiki Beach Coconut Smells Like A Piña Colada

If you prefer a more coconut-forward sunscreen, the Waikiki Beach Coconut should be your go-to. A lot of SPFs have a slight tropical scent, but Bath & Body Works does a really great job at making its sunscreen a fragrance you want to wear. This has all the nostalgia of a coconut SPF from my childhood, but is also more gourmand and reminds me of a sweet piña colada from a beach bar. Just FYI, the sprays have an alcoholic scent at first that quickly settle into the final fragrance.

Since this does have more of a traditional sunscreen scent, it’s not as exciting. However, I do plan on wearing this to the beach this summer.

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

Pink Pineapple Sunrise Smells Like A Fruit Salad

For fans of bright, fruity, and citrus scents, you’ll the Pink Pineapple Sunrise SPF. This fragrance is very pineapple-forward with more subtle notes of sugar and sun-drenched nectar. It really does smell like you cut open a juicy pineapple for breakfast. While the other two fragrances are more creamy, this one packs a punch, so I’d definitely wear it in the morning when I need to wake up. The spray also has a stronger scent than the lotion if you really want to smell like a fruit salad.

All of these fragrances are available in SPF 50 lotions and sprays with water resistance for up to 80 minutes, and At the Beach and Waikiki Beach Coconut also come in travel-sized versions. As much as I love At the Beach, all three will be in rotation this spring and summer in my beach bag.

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

Pink Dream Is More Neutral Than It Looks

The tinted lip balm collection isn’t overly pigmented, so don’t expect too much from the colors. However, they do provide an even tone to your lips for a barefaced beach look. They’re also super moisturizing for a day out in the sun, easy to apply, and provide SPF 35.

The Pink Dream is a rose-like shade that was a good neutral tone for me. There is no scent, so you’re really only getting hydration and sun protection from these.

Rating: 3 out of 5

Sunkissed Berry Is Slightly Purple

If you do want some color, the Sunkissed Berry has the most pigment. It gave my lips a slight mauve or purple tone, but I don’t think anyone would notice unless I pointed it out.

Just like the Pink Dream, this didn’t have a scent either. It did keep my dry lips feeling moisturized, though, so that’s a win.

Rating: 3.5 out of 5