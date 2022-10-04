The hype around Barbiecore is huge right now, which is why you’re probably dreaming up a pinkalicious Barbie slay for your Halloween costume for 2022. Whether you’re hitting a dream house party on Halloween night or hanging with your best ghoulfriends in your cute costumes, you’re bound to be snapping tons of ‘fit pics to show off on the ‘Gram. There’s few characters to dress up as that are as iconic as Barbie, which is why you’ll need an equally iconic Barbie Instagram caption to go with your look that brings her pretty plastic to life.

There’s so many ways you can style a darling doll costume. You can throw on stylish accessories like big sunglasses and a trendy tiny purse (that’s practically doll-sized). Your Barbie costume can even honor the doll’s vintage history and reference next summer’s highly-anticipated Barbie movie with a neon bodysuit, legwarmers, and roller skates that feel so 80’s. Even if you’re a brunette, you can still rep the queen of pink with a sky-high pony and plenty of “Barbie girl” attitude. Barbie is all about following your dreams and being uniquely you, so make sure to use your imagination to put your own spin on the classic look — life is your creation. Bookmark these fun Barbie costume Halloween captions now, while you’re busy rounding up all the elements for your big barbie moment.

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images