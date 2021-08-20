By now, I’m sure you’ve noticed that things tend to go a little haywire whenever the moon is full. Something about the way the full moon’s soft, spectral glow shines directly into your soul can make people feel a little wild. You don’t need proof to know that there’s powerful energy surrounding the full moon. You can literally feel it coursing through the sky, intensifying everyone’s emotions. However, there’s also an astrological reason behind the magic of this phase of the lunar cycle, and the spiritual meaning of the August 2021 full blue moon might just explain everything you’re going through.

This lunation takes place when the moon and the sun are sitting at opposite ends of the zodiac wheel, exactly 180 degrees from each other. During this standoff, a lot is revealed about your true nature. After all, the sun rules over your external character and your ego. It’s concerned with what can be seen in the daylight; with the part of you that you’re aware of. However, the moon is a very different story. The moon lives in the night and rules over your secrets, your subconscious, and your internal world. Its focus involves everything that you keep hidden in the dark.

As these two luminaries oppose each other, the part of you that is known clashes with the part of you that remains unknown. Throughout the process, you may experience revelations, discover deeper truths, and come to conclusions about yourself and the world you live in. By the time the dust settles, you may be ready to embrace a meaningful change.

Here’s what you need to know about the upcoming full moon (aka Sturgeon Moon):

The Full Moon In Aquarius Takes Place On Aug. 22, 2021 At 8:01 a.m. ET

During this full moon — which is an astrological or seasonal blue moon — the sun will be in bold, flashy, and dramatic Leo. This zodiac sign loves to be the center of attention and it will always take things up a notch. So does it come as a shock that Leo season will have not just one full moon, but two? That’s right, the upcoming full moon will be the second full moon of the season, giving you another dose of lunar love.

Sitting opposite of Leo is fixed air sign Aquarius. This is the zodiac sign of community, humanity, and futuristic thinking. The beauty of Aquarius is that it encourages you to tap into your authentic self. Once you understand who you truly are, you can help others embrace their own unique powers. As you assemble an Aquarian team, you can make the world a better place, improving reality for the entire collective. When it comes to Aquarius, it’s not just about you, it’s about everyone.

Even though this is the second full moon in Aquarius in a row, the experience will still be very different from the last one. After all, the first full moon in Aquarius formed a conjunction with stoic and sturdy Saturn, which centered its focus on the cold hard truths of reality. The last full moon encouraged you to perceive your situation with more seriousness and to take a more practical approach.

The upcoming full moon will join forces with expansive, indulgent, and free-spirited Jupiter. Unlike Saturn, which loves to keep things up to code, Jupiter loves to make a mess and break free from the rules. Jupiter’s energy is more adventurous, jovial, and encouraging, which means this upcoming full moon in Aquarius will probably feel more optimistic and hopeful. Let this full moon help you tap into your individuality, collaborate with likeminded individuals, and bring your humanitarian vision to life.