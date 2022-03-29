Your Feelings Will Boldly Make Themselves Known During April’s New Moon

There are so many reasons why spring is my favorite season of the year: the days have finally gotten longer, the ice and snow have begun to melt, and the astrological new year has begun. If you’ve been feeling sluggish or unmotivated since the year began, not to worry, Aries season will get you moving. As the cardinal fire sign of the zodiac, it’s no wonder this is the sign that begins the zodiacal wheel. This is a sign all about honesty, assertion, and ambition, which is exactly the kind of energy everyone needs coming out of dreamy, idealistic Pisces season. As the sun and moon come together in this sign, the emotional meaning of the April 2022 new moon is all about emotional independence. What do you want, and how can you make sure that you get it?

New moons tend to serve as an emotional reset, since the moon is the luminary that represents our emotions. Conjoining the sun, this phase in the lunar cycle not only offers a renewal of your feels, but it also offers a new beginning in the area of your birth chart governed by Aries. While the moon isn’t incredibly supported in a fire sign (la luna prefers earth and water signs) she’s not relying on anyone or anything else to support her emotionally as she travels through this cardinal fire sign, and neither will you. This is a time where you’ll be far more inclined to take matters into your own hands, because that way, you can ensure that things are done your way.

Darwin Fan/Moment/Getty Images

When Is The April 2022 New Moon In Aries?

As the sun and moon come together in this fiery, cardinal sign on April 1 at 2:24 a.m. ET, you’ll be feeling inclined to initiate something — specifically pertaining to the Aries-ruled house in your birth chart. This area of your chart is essentially where you look for the most independence in your life, and the new moon is serving as a surge in energy to support any new endeavors you begin now. While Aries is a sign that thrives when embarking on a new project, it can be challenging to follow through to the end, so be sure to start on something that you’re passionate enough about to complete. It’ll really be important to pace yourself now, so that you don’t burn out before you finish. Starting strong is great, but finishing strong is also important. Aries also tends to be a sign that prefers to work alone, so working on something solo is probably best right now, but be sure to ask for a helping hand if you need one.

On an emotional level, your feelings will boldly be making themselves known today, so be sure to listen to what they’re telling you. This is the time to put yourself first, and while others may view that as selfish, it’s essential to ensure that you’re caring for your own needs before you extend support to others. Don’t be afraid to choose yourself — the relationship you have with yourself is the most important relationship you’ll ever have in life.