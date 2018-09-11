40 Captions For Your Alien Costume That Are Out Of This World

This Halloween, you plan on having a costume that is truly out of this world. No, seriously — you plan on going as an alien. Since we have yet to discover any otherworldly neighbors, this is the perfect costume idea to let your celestial creativity shine, since you can make your alien look as creepy or stylish as you’d like. Who knows if aliens are green and scaly, or chic and covered in glitter. Whether you go as a glamorous martian in a silver jumpsuit or an adorable little green man, you’ll need some captions for alien costumes to make your posts interstellar.

From TV shows like Roswell, New Mexico to movie franchises like Star Wars, you have so many aliens to choose from. If you’re a Disney lover, your idea of an alien is the “eternally grateful” toys from Toy Story. Get a whole toy box crew together with your roomies, and use one of their memorable lines from the movie for your group pic caption. Another iconic alien is the one Britney Spears channels in her “Oops!... I Did It Again” music video. Get yourself a red jumpsuit like the one she wore in the video, and pair it with some combat boots. Then, learn the choreography for an epic Instagram Reel. Bonus points if you can have a friend be the astronaut. Of course, you could channel your inner Zenon and make your very own zetus lapetus-inspired getup with neon tights and some cute space buns, while your BFF wears a Prota Zoa-inspired look with a silver jacket.

If you and your boo want to go as a duo, a simple and cute couples costume is E.T. and Elliott from E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial. One of you can wrap yourself up in a blanket, while the other wears a red zip-up hoodie. Or, if you’re more into hunting said aliens, you could do a simple but iconic Sully and Mulder look from The X-Files, which only requires fake FBI badges and a suit. Have another one of your friends dress as the alien you’re hunting and pose together for a hilarious pic.

And of course, if makeup is where you really shine, try a galaxy lewk. Record yourself doing a cool transition video for a makeup reveal Reel, or a time lapse of your creative process. Whether you planet ahead of time or not (ha!), you can be prepared for Halloween with any of these 40 alien costume captions to use with your unbelievable snaps.

Peopleimages/E+/Getty Images

"I come in peace. [peace sign hand emoji]" "E.T. phone home." — E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial "My heart is racing to you like a rocket." — Yellowcard, "Rocket" "Take me to your leader." "Don’t stop believing.” — Journey, “Don’t Stop Believin’” "I need some space." "I'm out of this world." "Sorry, I don’t speak human.” "Avocado this world." "Thank you for believing in me." "Always look up. You never know. You might see a UFO." "Oops, I did it again." — Britney Spears, "Oops, I Did It Again" "I must confess I still believe. Still believe." — Britney Spears, "...Baby One More Time" "Get in, loser. We’re going for a space drive.” "The truth is out there." — The X-Files "Oh darling, can't you see? I'm an alien and you are just a human to me." — Conny Cernik "Don't be so hard on yourself. The mom in ‘E.T.’ had an alien living in her house for days, and didn't notice." "You're my favorite human." "When I was a kid, I always hoped the alien who found my balloon was happy." "Houston, we have a problem." — Apollo 13 "I don't believe... in humans." "You have saved our lives. We are eternally grateful." — Toy Story 2 "To infinity and beyond." — Toy Story "I'm sure the universe is full of intelligent life. It's just been too intelligent to come here." — Arthur C. Clarke "They mostly come out at night. Mostly." — Aliens "Too alien for Earth. Too human for outer space." "Keep calm. They're only aliens." "I will not give up on us. Even when the aliens come." "Thor was an alien." "In space, no one can hear you scream." — Alien “I want to believe.” “It's like I'm the universe and you'll be N-A-S-A” — Ariana Grande, “NASA” “I didn’t have time to planet a costume.” “I’m waiting for my spaceship to come back to me.” — Kesha, “Spaceship” “Farewell my friends, I’m off to a better place,” — Aliens, Toy Story “Shoot for the moon.” “You can have your space, cowboy.” — Kacey Musgraves, “Space Cowboy.” “I come in...reese's pieces.” “Love you to the moon and to saturn.” — Taylor Swift, “Seven” "I've had my head tilted up to the stars for as long as I can remember." — Arrival