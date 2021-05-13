These 'HSMTMTS'-Inspired Group Chat Names Are Far From The Status Quo
Just like the Wildcats, you and your besties are "all in this together." You text each other nonstop, whether it's to send funny memes or make plans to hang out. You might even have a group chat going on right now to plan how you're all going to watch Season 2 of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. If that's the case, you'll need some High School Musical series-inspired group chat names to keep your convo on theme.
Your squad has been anxiously waiting for the next chapter of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series to drop on Disney+ since Season 1 ended in early 2020. You personally can't wait to see the drama that unfolds as the East High students take on Beauty and the Beast. Not only are you obsessed with the characters' stories on screen, but you're also highly invested the actors' lives off screen. There's definitely been a few Olivia Rodrigo "drivers license" TikToks sent back and forth in your group chat, and you've even tried out the "deja vu" TikTok trend for yourself.
Now is the time to give your a group chat a name that's worthy of a Wildcat. So, browse this list of 90 High School Musical series-inspired group chat names to really "get'cha head in the game."
- We're All In This Together
- Let's Go Wildcats
- Stick To The Status Quo
- Get'cha Head In The Game
- Nini & Ricky Forever
- We're Supposed To Be On Broadway
- OG HSM Stans
- What Team? Wildcats
- Basically A Hollister Model
- I Think I Kinda, You Know
- Start Of Something New
- East High Squad
- East High Drama Team
- What I've Been Looking For
- Team E.J.
- Team Ricky
- Team Nini
- All I Want
- Born To Be Brave
- Ashlyn's Angels
- Did I Just Join A Cult?
- Eat Or Get Eaten
- Break A Leg
- Breaking Free
- This Is Nini, Talk To Me-Me
- Let's Go To Denny's
- Sharpay Stans
- On Fridays, We Watch HSMTMTS
- We Like To Pop & Lock & Jam & Break
- Choosical Redosical
- Lucas Grabeel Forever
- Love You Like Ricky Loves Nini
- Silly Little Songs About Clouds
- Not Just A Showmance
- Bassett Bunch
- Olivia Rodrigo Can Do No Wrong
- We Are Miss Jenn
- Cast Party
- The Read-Through
- The Wonderstudies
- A Tale As Old As Time
- Together Everyone
- We Love A Good Costume Change
- Ready For Act Two
- Theater Camp Crew
- On Vocal Rest
- Wondering What's Up
- Let's Play High School Musical, The Choosical
- East High Wildcats
- West High Knights
- Hall Passes Are Still A Thing?
- Fighting Intersectional Feminism Is Our Summer Job
- East High Leopards
- Tornadoes Come And Go, Dance Is Forever
- Disney+ Group Watch
- On Airplane Mode So We Can Fly
- When There Was Me And You
- Looking For Our Spotlight
- In The Chorus
- HSMTMTS Deja Vu
- Showstoppers
- HSM Drama Geeks
- East High Thespians
- The Official Cast List
- My HSM Troupe
- Broadway Bound
- Standing Center Stage
- Made For The Stage
- Both Beauties And Beasts
- Ready For Opening Night
- Future Stars
- Waiting In The Wings
- Curtain Call Ready
- Carlos' Crew
- A Billion Sorrys Is A Bop
- Who Stole My Phone?
- Bop To The Top
- Role Of A Lifetime
- Is That The Last Apple?
- Truth, Justice, & Songs In Our Key
- We're Soaring, Flying
- Ms. Darbus Rocks
- Gina For Gabriella
- Chill Like Big Red
- Troy & Gabriella Forever
- Forever Zac Efron Stans
- Who Wants To Watch HSMTMTS?
- Wish We Were In HSMTMTS
- Zero Chill RN
- Sh*t's About To Get Real