The 2026 World Cup is wrapping up with the final matchup on July 19. Even if you aren’t a huge soccer fan, this summer’s tournament has been a total must-watch thanks to viral Erling Haaland memes, star-studded celebrity sightings, and unmatched fanfare.

If you’ve found yourself a new World Cup crew to watch the games with, now is your time to plan the ultimate finale watch party. Skip the basic beers, grab some salty snacks, and mix up the official margarita served live at the games.

Tasting The World Cup Margarita Live In LA

Thanks to Casamigos, I got to attend an exciting matchup in Los Angeles this June. As soon as I arrived, I made a frontline run to the bar to order the official drink of the games, aka a Casamigos Margarita, which came in a cute, collectible FIFA cup. It was the perfect sip to stay cool on a hot day in the stadium while celebrating my very first time being at the World Cup.

Watching the games before on TV is fun, but being among the roaring crowd was pure electricity. Beyond the amazing energy of the enthusiastic fans, I also got to relax with a delicious, crisp drink that was super citrusy with bright orange and lime flavors.

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To get a taste of what it’s like to be there next to the field too, here’s everything you need to recreate your own official World Cup margarita at home:

How To Make The Casamigos Margarita

For the official World Cup sip, gather the following ingredients:

1.5 oz. Casamigos Blanco Tequila or Casamigos Reposado Tequila

0.75 oz. fresh lime juice

0.5 oz. agave syrup

0.25 oz. orange juice

The Instructions:

In a shaker, combine the above with ice. After a good 30-second shake, strain your drink into a fresh glass with more ice and enjoy.

Pro Tip:

You can always make your sips more Instagram-ready for your party guests by adding a classic salt rim to the glass before pouring it in, or adding a lime wedge to the edge as a garnish. These festive soccer straws ($10) are also a super cute addition.

Casamigos also has pre-mixed bottles of the official FIFA World Cup margaritas, if you just want to focus entirely on the game instead of bartending. I tried these as well, and found the flavors to be much stronger. I highly recommend pouring the pre-mixed version over plenty of ice to let it dilute your marg a bit before your first sip.

How To Make A ~Spicy~ World Cup Margarita

If you prefer a spicy kick over a sweet sip, you’ll want to get jalapeños on your grocery store run. The full list of ingredients includes:

1.5 oz. Casamigos Blanco or Casamigos Reposado

.75 oz. fresh lime juice

.5 oz. agave syrup

.25 oz. orange juice

2 rounds of muddled jalapeño

The Instructions:

Follow the same recipe, but muddle your jalapeños first before combining the rest of the ingredients. After shaking for about 30 seconds, pour into your fresh glass with either a salt rim, lime wedge, or both.

Even though I loved the orange and lime regular margarita, the spicy version really brings the perfect amount of heat needed for a high-stakes final game. I’m also more of a spicy marg gal, so I would prefer this, but either drink is super easy to pull off at home — especially if you have the pre-mixed bottle. Whatever you end up mixing, you will have your friends drinking like they’re sitting fieldside on game day.