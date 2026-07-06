You don’t have to be a die-hard soccer fanatic to feel the excitement surrounding the sport this summer. To be completely honest, I’ve personally never considered myself to be a huge fan of the game. But with the World Cup entering its knockout stage, the energy in NYC feels impossible to ignore. So when the Fourth of July rolled around, I traded the usual BBQs for a totally different kind of celebration — spending the afternoon surrounded by roaring crowds and massive screens. (Bonus: Since daytime entry is completely free for the public, it was the easiest holiday plan ever.)

To dive headfirst into the scene, I took a trip down to Industry City, Brooklyn, to check out House of GOAL, “New York’s largest soccer culture festival.” The 17-day extravaganza kicked off on July 3 and runs daily until the World Cup finals on July 19. While World Cup watch parties are the main focus, the experience offers so much more than that. It felt like there were endless DJ sets, live music, global eats, podcast tapings, games, and interactive activities to keep the vibes going around the clock.

With so much packed into the lineup, I knew I had a full schedule ahead of me. Plot twist: I may have walked out of House of GOAL a total soccer girlie.

1 p.m.: Catching Watch Party No. 1

Right after arriving, I headed straight for the main attraction: the Morocco versus Canada match. Between the huge projectors lighting up the space and fans crowding every corner, the energy was absolutely electric.

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Everyone (including me) was sitting on the edge of their seats the entire time, and when Morocco sealed the win, the crowd completely lost it.

3 p.m.: Fueling Up For Round 2

Once the final whistle blew, my stomach was seriously growling and I needed to refuel before heading to the next spot on my list. Luckily, House of GOAL had no shortage of food vendors serving up incredible dishes from World Cup countries.

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While the festival entry is free, the food stalls are pay-as-you-go, making it the perfect excuse to treat myself to some global eats. Out of all the options to choose from, I instantly gravitated toward the jerk chicken style nachos topped with pineapple salsa and mango chutney. When I tell you that this was some of the best jerk chicken I’ve ever had, I’m not lying. It was 10/10.

3:30 p.m.: Getting Game-Ready

Think a soccer festival is all about watching the players? House of GOAL proves otherwise, with tons of interactive soccer-themed games and activities for all skill-levels, so that everyone could join in on the fun.

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The games were definitely my favorite part of the entire day, since I’d consider myself to be a pretty competitive person. One game, presented by Jameson, involved having to kick a soccer ball into different holes, with each hole tied to a potential prize. I ended up scoring a pair of new shades, which felt very on-theme for how sunny and bright it was outside.

4 p.m.: Scouting The Hottest Streetwear Styles

After getting my exercise in, I made my way over to the House of GOAL’s “Style” section — an area where soccer, culture, and fashion all intersect. Set up like a mini marketplace, it featured exclusive GOAL and MUNDIAL collaborations.

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I could really sense the artistic energy running all throughout the space, with creativity showing up in the decor and in the clothing on display. I did a little bit of window-shopping, before making my way to one of the market’s exhibits where I got to really let my creativity shine and design my own soccer ball.

4:30 p.m.: Tuning In To A Live Podcast Taping

Next up, I headed over to catch a live taping of The Rondo podcast, presented by Kalshi. The Rondo is a weekly show hosted by GOAL USA, where the conversation centers on sharing unfiltered soccer opinions, hot takes, and predictions all across the field. Safe to say, I was locked in the entire time.

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5 p.m.: Squeezing In For Watch Party No. 2

After a long day of activities, it was finally time for the second and last watch party of the day: Paraguay versus France. And yet again, the space was packed and the crowd was hyped up.

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This time around, the venue was so filled that I couldn’t even manage to grab a seat. Everyone (including me again) wanted in on what was about to go down. After an incredibly intense game, France ultimately took home the win.

7 p.m.: Hitting The Dance Floor

After surviving not one, but two incredibly intense matches back-to-back, a serious dance break was in order. I made my way down to the MetLife Community Field, which was packed with people, a live DJ, and the absolute best vibes.

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Although I’m usually the girl who stands by the food table instead of dancing, this was still such a fun way to let loose and soak in the high energy.

10 p.m.: Partying Until Midnight

After a very long but super fun day, I made my way to the last event of the night — a live music set presented by Yamagucci, one of the biggest names in the Japanese nightlife scene, featuring Bontan. The two really knew how to throw a good party, turning the night into a full-blown celebration that kept the energy going until the very end.

Name a better way to spend Fourth of July, I’ll wait.

TL;DR

When I first arrived at House of GOAL, I was hoping to understand what the soccer obsession was all about. And while I may have not been the biggest soccer fan before, consider me fully converted.