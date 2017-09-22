Puns can be extremely clever, and sure, if you're one to overuse them, they may very well make your friends want to roll their eyes. We've all been there. But most of the time, whether you hear a cheesy pun or a pretty solid one, I bet you're usually smiling at them. And to be quite honest, Halloween is the perfect holiday for puns... and it's almost here. From pumpkins to bats, ghosts to vampires, there are so many awesome characters and mascots of the holiday season that make it really easy to drop a somewhat cheesy line. Halloween is also the perfect time for capturing all of those festive moments on your Instagram, of course. When you're rocking your Halloween costume with the squad or hosting a pumpkin carving afternoon with your bae, the best way to combine great times and your punny sense of humor is to have an epic list of Halloween puns for Instagram lined up.

When your friends scroll through Instagram and see your punny captions — even if they have a bit of the cheesiness factor — your followers will be laughing on the inside right along with you. Puns are all in good fun, and everyone knows a great caption truly makes your entire post come full circle, and a drab one can totally kill it. Pretty soon, you'll be rolling in the likes.

However, puns can be kind of difficult to come up with on your own if you're put on the spot. But, no sweat if you're struggling, because I have you covered. Here are 47 Halloween puns you can use for your Instagram captions this year. When it's Halloween and you snap the most amazing picture with your friends that you want to post right away, use these puns, and get right back to partying the night away.

1. “Creep it real.”

2. “I'm here for the boos.”

3. "If you've got it, haunt it." — Rose Pressey

4. "Witch better have my candy."

5. "Trick or treat yo' self."

6. "Bow down, witches."

7. "Hey boo-tiful!"

8. "I would make a skeleton joke, but you wouldn't find it very humerus."

9. "Boo, Felicia."

10. #SquadGhouls

11. "Resting witch face."

12. "Straight outta coffin."

13. "Basic witch."

14. "Gimme all the boos."

15. "Eat, drink, & be scary."

16. "Cheers, witches."

17. "Spooktacular."

18. "Me & my ghoulfriends."

19. "Fangtastic."

20. "Keep calm & carry a wand."

21. "Wicked awesome."

22. "Life is gourd."

23. "Oh my gourd, I love fall."

24. "I'm exorcising."

25. "Putting the 'boo' in booty."

26. "Happy haunting, ghoulfriend."

27. "Let's have some skele-fun."

28. "I'm all wrapped up in you." — Don Gibson

29. "Uni-candy corn."

30. "Have a gourd time on Halloween."

Chelsea Victoria

31. "You're just my (blood) type."

32. "Eye love you."

33. "Hey, boo!"

34. "Batty about you."

35. "I like you because you're kind of (candy) corny."

36. "You've caught me in your web."

37. "Let's get this party startled."

38. "You can't skele-run from my skele-puns."

39. "Demons are a ghoul's best friend."

40. "I go to bars for the boos."

41. "Getting kissed by a vampire is a pain in the neck."

42. "What do you get when you drop a pumpkin? Squash."

43. "No body won the skeleton race."

44. "Happy Hollow-een."

45. "Halloween candy is yummy and all, but don't forget to save room for 'I scream.'"

46. "No matter what costumes they wear, when the Halloween candy comes out, everyone is a goblin!"

47. "You are unBOOlievable."

You and your crew are already absolute #SquadGhouls — a perfect Halloween pun would just make you extra spooktacular.