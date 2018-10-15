Halloween is creeping up quickly. Pretty soon, it'll be time to put on your costume, get down to the "Monster Mash," and hang with all of your favorite ghoulfriends. Even the days leading up to All Hallows' Eve can be filled with spooktacular plans, including pumpkin carving parties, streaming horror movies, and making candy corn treats. No matter how you decide to celebrate this chilling time of year, you'll want some clever Halloween puns for Instagram when you're ready to share your pics.

Even though puns can be pretty corny, you can always count on them to put a smile on your face. After all, the caption is what will take your Halloween selfie to the next level. Between doing your hair and makeup, to getting your costume ready to haunt, you won't have any time to spare to come up with punny captions. So for every #squadghouls pic you take with your friends when you're bobbing for apples or getting scared at a haunted house, use any of these 40 Halloween puns for your caption. I hope you have a hauntingly fun Halloween.

1. "At this Halloween party, I'm just here for the boos." — Unknown

2. "I'm the pun-kin queen this Halloween." — Unknown

3. "I've got a feeling that tonight's gonna be a gourd, gourd night." — Unknown

4. "I've decided to trick or treat myself to some Halloween candy." — Unknown

5. "I am not skull-king." — Unknown

6. "I'm all wrapped up in the Halloween spirit." — Unknown

7. "Just looking to eat, drink, and be scary." — Unknown

8. "Drink up, witches!" — Unknown

9. "Halloween puns are so candy corny." — Unknown

10. "My body too bootylicious for you." — Destiny's Child, "Bootylicious"

11. "Hanging with you is fangtastic." — Unknown

12. "Just creepin' it real." — Unknown

13. "I'm totally ghoul." — Unknown

14. "Haunted French pancakes give me the crepes." — Unknown

15. "I'm looking and feeling fa-boo-lous." — Unknown

16. "Boo-gie night!" — Unknown

17. "You've awoo'd me." — Unknown

18. "Yes, I drive a stick." — Unknown

19. "If you've got it, haunt it." — Rose Pressey

20. "Getting into the Halloween spirit." — Unknown

21. "Ghouls just wanna have fun!" — Unknown

22. "All these ghosts and I still can't find a boo." — Unknown

23. "In pumpkin we crust." — Unknown

24. "Hanging with my witches." — Unknown

25. "Let's get pumpkin smashed." — Unknown

26. "Happy meowoween." — Unknown

27. "Won't you be my boo?" — Unknown

28. #SquadGhouls — Unknown

29. "Come witch me." — Unknown

30. "Witching you a very haunted Halloween." — Unknown

31. "Can't wait until I'm witch and famous." — Unknown

32. "Have a spooktacular Halloween!" — Unknown

33. "Where my ghouls at?" — Unknown

34. "What a brewtiful morning!" — Unknown

35. "Oh my gourd, I love Halloween!" — Unknown

36. "Having skele-fun this Halloween." — Unknown

37. "I'm just exorcising my right to have fun." — Unknown

38. "I'm batty about you." — Unknown

39. "Let's get this party startled!" — Unknown

40. "Demons are a ghoul's best friend." — Unknown