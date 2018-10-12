It's the most boo-tiful time of the year. The air smells like cinnamon, and every door has a pumpkin sitting on the nearby step. You drive to work or school, and the world seems brighter and more alive than ever before. The leaves are changing color — turning greens into vibrant hues of red, orange, and yellow. It's like every hour is a golden hour, and you can't help but squeal with excitement. You wouldn't ever admit it to your best friends who love summer, but you've been waiting for autumn since, well, last autumn. So, naturally, you need some Instagram captions for Halloween decor pics because your space is already dressed up and lookin' good for the ghosts and goblins.

By now, you've picked your pumpkins from the patch, and probably made a jack-o'-lantern for all the trick or treaters to see. Oversized sweaters have been worn, and pots of homemade soup are brewing in your apartment. Can it get any cozier than this? Honestly, add a knit blanket and some hot coffee to that mix, and you would never want to leave.

You would call in sick, decide to get those lectures online, or beg your boss to work from home. Then, you would use your lunch break to hang a few more cobwebs, and continue getting your spook on. Let's creep it real: This totally sounds like something you would do, and you're currently researching the best places to get apple cider donuts because that's #necessary, too. (Bring me one, please!)

The only thing you're missing out on is posting your festiveness on social media. Your followers know that you're the girl who's obsessed with fall — you pose with your Pumpkin Spice Latte, like every day. But, they haven't seen your space, and the decorations that make it feel like home. Don't wait any longer, because eating mashed potatoes and turkey is just around the corner! Pick out one of these 30 captions, and put your Halloween decor on your feed ASAP.

1. "There is magic in the night when pumpkins glow by moonlight." — Unknown

2. "Halloween is not a day. It's a lifestyle." — Unknown

3. "Something wicked this way comes." — William Shakespeare

4. "Just your average Great Pumpkin believer." — Unknown

5. "Lock your windows, bolt the door; monster season's here once more!" — Rusty Fischer

6. "Be spook-tacular at all times." — Unknown

7. "You're never too old for tricks and treats." — Unknown

8. "Don't mind the spider. He's just here to decorate the apartment for October." — Unknown

9. "Happy as a witch in a broom factory." — Unknown

10. "Witching you a very happy Halloween." — Unknown

11. "Those who do not believe in magic will never find it." — Roald Dahl

12. "Come to the dark side. We have candy and pumpkin spice." — Unknown

13. "Say boo and scary on." — Unknown

14. "I've been ready for Halloween since last Halloween." — Unknown

15. "This witch can be bribed with chocolate and cute Halloween decorations." — Unknown

16. "Magic is really very simple. All you've got to do is want something and then let yourself have it." — Aggie Cromwell, Halloweentown

17. "Every day is Halloween isn't it? For some of us." — Tim Burton

18. "It's just a bunch of hocus pocus!" — Max, Hocus Pocus

19. "I'm so glad I live in a world where there are Octobers." — L.M. Montgomery, Anne of Green Gables

20. "Give 'em pumpkin to talk about." — Unknown

21. "All of the dust and cobwebs in my house just became decorations. Thanks Halloween." — Unknown

22. "Come in for a bite. We're just dying to meet you." — Unknown

23. "For the next month, you can catch me on my couch eating candy corn." — Unknown

24. "Hello gourd-geous." — Unknown

25. "Autumn leaves and more pumpkins, please!" — Unknown

26. "I never met a pumpkin I didn't like." — Unknown

27. "I am made for autumn. Summer and I have a fickle relationship, but everything about autumn is perfect to me." — Alys Fowler

28. "The only thing getting lit this weekend are my fall-scented candles." — Unknown

29. "Let's stay home and snuggle by the pumpkins." — Unknown

30. "Oh fall, it's nice to see you again." — Unknown

When it comes to Halloween decorations, your followers can get a lot of inspiration from you. There are the cute signs around your apartment with fall quotes on them, and the fall-scented candles that let every guest know that the snuggle is real. You even took the time to cover a couple of pumpkins in glitter — something that you found on Pinterest, but are crafty enough to recreate for your very own boo-tiful space.

You will be raking in the likes, like the fall leaves, as soon as you post a picture on social media. With a caption, some candy in a bowl, and a cup of cinnamon tea in your hand, you're good to go. Don't wait another second, OK? Soon enough, those fall decorations will get switched out for snowflakes. Now, that's spooky.