Taylor Swift Wore A Double-T Diamond Ring On Stage & It's $$$

Taylor Swift hasn’t been hiding her relationship with Travis Kelce since they went public back in September 2023, but she’s never been quite so open about it before. On June 23, the third night of Swift’s stint at London’s Wembley Stadium, she brought Kelce himself up on stage for a mini-performance. And that wasn’t even the only time she gave their romance a shoutout during the show.

Not only did Swift change the “Karma” lyric to call out the “guy on the Chiefs,” she also wore a diamond double-T necklace, seemingly a reference to her and Kelce’s shared initial.

For London Night 3, Swift wore the ~bejeweled~ ring on her right index finger. Eagle-eyed fans spotted the piece of jewelry, and it didn’t take them long to identify it as a ring from Tiffany & Co. (When Swift handed off her hat during “22,” she gave fans a pretty clear look at the ring.)

Turns out, Swift was sporting the Tiffany T Diamond Wire Ring in 18k Gold, which costs a steep $2,675 (plus $80 more if you opt for an engraving).

The ring, paired with Kelce’s first-ever on-stage appearance, had Swifties in a bit of a tizzy. “[Taylor Nation] talking about a hard launch, Taylor wearing a double T ring on stage, and Travis appearing in a tux…. Let me just shut up,” one fan tweeted after the June 23 show. Another compared it to the iconic High School Musical Scene: “T as in Troy?”

Gareth Cattermole/TAS24/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Swift’s ring might be out of budget for fans, especially if they splurged on Eras Tour tickets. As one Swiftie put it on X (formerly known as Twitter), “need Taylor Swift to start buying less expensive things because she wore the Tiffany T ring on stage tonight so obviously I want it but why couldn’t she have gotten something from kendra scott instead! we aren’t all billionaires queen!”

But if you are ready to splurge on a piece of Tiffany’s jewelry (a diamond’s gotta shine, after all!), you can buy the exact ring Swift wore during her performance below.

Obviously, Swift’s exact ring comes with a hefty price tag, but it’s definitely an investment piece — and the Tiffany T never goes out of style, no matter what your initials are.