KHY’s After Dark Collection Is A Y2K Party Girl’s Dream

I’m here with a fashion confession: Lately I’ve been leaning a little too hard into oversized silhouettes. What else is a girl to do when it gets cold outside? During chilly mornings, all I want to do is throw on a sweatshirt, layer a men’s jacket or windbreaker over the top, and throw on a baseball cap for good measure. It’s cozy and on-trend, but it’s not exactly fit for a spooky night out or a festive party. I often look more like your bestie’s disheveled little brother than a stylish city girl.

I can admit when I need help, and luckily, Kylie Jenner’s new Khy collection feels perfectly designed to save me from my rut. Khy After Dark, which launched Oct. 27, is a glamorous lineup of knitwear and outerwear with faux fur and faux leather detailing. It’s right on-brand for Jenner’s clothing line, which has become known for luxe full-length coats and cold-weather staples I’ve kept in my personal wardrobe for years now.

I tried out three pieces from the new collection — the Downtown Zip-Up Sweater, the Knit Top, and the Chateau Mini Dress — to see if they could cure my fashion funk.

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Fast Facts:

Price: $120-$540

$120-$540 What this is best for: Girls who love a dark feminine vibe with hints of Y2K party girl.

Girls who love a dark feminine vibe with hints of Y2K party girl. What I like: The faux fur is plush and dreamy, like I’ve come to expect from Jenner’s brand.

The faux fur is plush and dreamy, like I’ve come to expect from Jenner’s brand. What I don’t like: I’m not sure where I will realistically wear the Knit Top (a sleeveless sweater isn’t the most practical item), but I love the vision.

I’m not sure where I will realistically wear the Knit Top (a sleeveless sweater isn’t the most practical item), but I love the vision. My rating: 4/5

Khy After Dark Collection:

First Impressions:

At this point, I’ve come to look forward to my Khy packages like it’s Christmas morning. The items arrive in a cream-colored box with silver branded lettering, and each piece is individually packaged in a matte plastic sleeve. I’m pleased to report that the material on all three things I ordered feels cozy and not itchy, and the faux fur is even softer than Khy’s past iterations.

I also received the Beverly Relaxed Jean to style with my Khy After Dark pieces. As a denim lover, I was extra excited about this one — it’s a gorgeous faded vintage wash that looks perfectly worn-in without being raggedy.

The Results:

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I did not know “Bratz doll chic” was a vibe I’d fall in love with, but that’s the first thing I thought of when I put on the Downtown Zip-Up Sweater. It cinches at the waist and has a two-way zipper so you can show a bit of midriff. The fur-lined hood is just oversized enough that you can hide your face in it if desired (important for introverts). Pair it with the Downtown Drawstring Pant to make a full set, or go with low-rise jeans like I did.

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The Knit Top was the item I was most curious about from the collection. It’s a sleeveless top made with chunky sweater material, and finished off with a dramatically oversized funnel neck that you can also wear as a hood. I’m not sold on the utility of this — it’s too warm for hot days, yet not insulating enough in the cold — but I will say it worked well on a 65-degree sunny day in Brooklyn. The gray hood reminds me of an alien, which I love.

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Finally, I turned up the drama with the Chateau Mini Dress, which I paired with chunky black platforms to go full Barbie-core. This was a funny item to wear out in my quiet neighborhood in the light of day (it’s the After Dark collection, after all), but it would be a winner for a fancy date or night out at a cocktail bar. The wool and cashmere material is soft, moldable to your body, and not sheer at all, and I’m obsessed with the faux fur wrist cuffs. Can confirm they could double as makeshift hand warmers in a pinch.

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Is The Collection Worth The $$$?

Khy

The Khy After Dark collection isn’t cheap. The coats run in the $400 range, and the sweaters and jackets are generally $200 and above. It’s an investment, but you won’t regret it if you are looking to splurge on unique winter pieces with an early 2000s, grown-up Limited Too look. I personally will be saving the Chateau Mini Dress for New Year’s Eve, and wearing the Downtown Zip-Up Sweater with jeans when I want to dress up my usual oversized outfit formula. If you see me out and about, I’m determined to look a little chicer from now on.

About Me:

There’s nothing I love more than a cozy neutral, especially when it can be dressed up or down depending on my mood and the weather. My wardrobe is cute and functional — think long, structured coats with a loungewear set underneath, or jeans and a T-shirt with a color-pop sneaker — with a focus on high-quality items that will last me for years, rather than micro-trends.