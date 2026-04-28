As a fashion girl with a practical streak, I take my wardrobe collection process very seriously. My small apartment closet is already packed to the brim, so I can’t afford to shop without intention (as much as I’d love to purchase everything I add to my online shopping carts). I’m a sucker for a classic basic, which is why I’ve turned to Kylie Jenner’s brand Khy for everything from cold weather neutrals to baggy denim. So when I heard the line was planning a refresh, with an all-new collection of elevated signature staples... color me intrigued. I had to see if they were worth taking up my limited closet space.

Khy’s Born In LA collection launched April 28, and it comprises denim, studded belts, sweats, and more, with a focus on hard-placed embellished detailing. Jenner called the line “very personal” to her, noting that nearly all the pieces were sourced and designed in her hometown of Los Angeles. The first drop notably includes trends like butter yellow and long Bermuda shorts, and the breezy, California-inspired aesthetic feels made for festival dressing.

So as outdoor concert season ramps up, I tested out a sampling of items from Khy’s new collection, with an eye on comfort and wearability in summer weather.

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Fast Facts:

Price: $80 (for the tank top and tube top) to $490 (for the studded carpenter pants)

$80 (for the tank top and tube top) to $490 (for the studded carpenter pants) What this is best for: Laid-back, casual summer dressing

Laid-back, casual summer dressing What I like: The quality! You can really tell that fabrication and construction were both top of mind for Jenner and her team when creating this collection.

The quality! You can really tell that fabrication and construction were both top of mind for Jenner and her team when creating this collection. What I don’t like: If you’re not prepared to show some skin, steer clear of the white tanks and tops. The pants are also very low-rise, so they’re not for girlies who don’t enjoy that silhouette.

If you’re not prepared to show some skin, steer clear of the white tanks and tops. The pants are also very low-rise, so they’re not for girlies who don’t enjoy that silhouette. My rating: 4/5

Khy Born In LA Collection:

First Impressions:

I was particularly excited to get my hands on the long sweat shorts, because I was so curious about how they’d fit without giving gauchos (an early 2000s trend I’d gladly never wear again). Casual festival dressing is in — Jenner herself wore butter-yellow sweatpants to Coachella — so I figured there was a chance I could cobble together a ’fit that would work for a concert.

The butter-yellow jeans were also a must, since I don’t have anything like them in my closet, along with the studded carpenter pants, a simple off-white tank, and a black tube top.

Everything arrived in a box with Khy’s new logo, and the brand threw in the “I Love LA” rhinestone stickers worn by Jenner in the promotional photos. I was immediately struck by the quality — the denim was buttery soft, and the turquoise detailing on the carpenter pants is really gorgeous and unique. The tank and tube top are made of super thin cotton fabric, with an almost barely there feel that will be ideal in summer weather. The sweat shorts are thick and insanely cozy. I feel like I could sleep in them, but also wear them out in the world — the most ideal combo, IMO.

The Results:

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To my delight, the shorts are everything I wanted and more. I styled them with the black tube top, Steve Madden leather boots with buckle detailing, and a silver chain necklace, and I felt so trendy and fun. This is about to become my cool-girl hyperfixation outfit for the foreseeable future.

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The denim sits like a baggy dream, which didn’t surprise me considering my obsession with Khy’s past denim launches. Though I was unsure about the butter yellow, I ended up loving it paired with the off-white tank and blue platform clogs. (I’d swap for colorful sneakers for a festival outfit.) My biggest note about the tank is that it’s quite sheer, which doesn’t bother me, but if you want something more full coverage, I’d look elsewhere.

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The carpenter pants — which sold out almost immediately when the collection dropped — have a bit of a Western aesthetic, and would be perfect to wear for a country concert or a trip down South. On me, they sit a little lower-rise than the jeans, so I’d pair them with a belt like one of the ones from this collection. I wore the same tank, along with worn-in black cowboy boots. To get your hands on these when they restock, you can sign up for email notifications from the brand.

Similar Products:

Is The Collection Worth The $$$?

Khy

IMO, yes! I love this direction for Jenner’s brand. The sweats are nicer than any other loungewear I own currently, and the black tube top will be getting a ton of use. The jeans are a fun way to wear butter yellow if you’ve never tried the shade before — or there’s a white jean and blue jean option if you prefer more neutral colors. The carpenter pants are a splurge, but if you’re prioritizing quality, these feel worth it to me. The turquoise detailing makes them distinct from a Carhartt pant you might snag at the thrift store.

If this is only the start of more similar things to come from Khy, I’m excited for this new era, and I don’t see the brand leaving center stage in my closet for a very long time.

About Me:

I’m a Brooklyn-based editor whose wardrobe mostly consists of city-girl basics. Think lots of black, baggy silhouettes, and baseball caps, paired with a heel if I feel like taking things up a notch. I’m on a journey to improve the quality and sourcing of a lot of my closet staples, focusing on smaller brands, vintage thrift finds, and natural fabrics.