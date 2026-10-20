If you’re struggling to pick a Halloween costume, it usually helps to think back to some of the buzziest titles from the past year and emulate one of the unforgettable looks — which means if you're a fan of Off Campus, you’ve basically hit the wardrobe jackpot. Whether you have been obsessing over the show since day one or just recently marathoned every episode with your besties, costume designer Charlene Akuamoah has packed the screen with so much inspo ahead of Oct. 31.

Sure, the main characters all make for pretty great costumes on their own — Garrett in his letterman jacket and Allie in her Drunk Shakespeare fairy ‘fit are both guaranteed Halloween serves. But there’s a whole well of inspiration to be taken from Ep. 2, “The Practice,” at Dean and Beau’s dynamic duo party alone. From classic couples ensembles like Hannah and Garrett’s magician and bunny, to unintended, newly iconic pairs, like Allie and Dean’s J.Lo and Maverick, there’s a perfect look for every pairing, no matter what your vibe is this spooky season.

So grab your partner, message your platonic ride-or-die, or coordinate with your current situationship, because the perfect Briar U costume guide has entered the chat.

The Magician & The Bunny

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Vibe: Hard-launching your relationship in your Halloween IG post.

Hannah and Garrett delivered a classic dynamic duo look, dressing up as a magician and his bunny. For you and your boo, the costume is a pretty obvious declaration that you two are, in fact, a couple — but in the series, it serves another purpose, hinting at Garrett and Hannah’s true compatibility. Off Campus costume designer Charlene Akuamoah explains that Garrett’s ambiguous black cape was a lazy attempt at a costume, until Hannah showed up and made his look complete.

“Garrett kind of phoned it in,” Akuamoah says. “It was meant to be confusing until Hannah stood beside him and everyone was like, ‘Oh, that makes sense.’”

This matching look lands Hannah and Garrett on Briar U’s gossip account, making their fake-dating scheme IG-official. If you’re looking to hard-launch your own relationship, there’s no better costume to rock for the grand reveal.

J.Lo & Ben Affleck

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Vibe: Halloween is *your* night... and your partner is there, too.

If you’re in a couple with a bit of a vibe gap, Allie and Sean’s Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck look could be the move.

“Sean's costume was so simple, whereas Allie's costume was so detailed and so well-thought out, it really spoke to who they were as individuals,” Akuamoah says.

If you and your partner are on different pages when it comes to costume effort levels (and, hopefully, not much else), this is a perfect way to keep you both happy. Sean’s Ben Affleck costume — a flannel shirt, Red Sox cap, and Dunkin’ cup — is low commitment, and could easily be put together with items you already own. But Allie’s show-stopping J.Lo VMAs look is for someone emanating main character energy, who sees Halloween as their moment to shine (Akuamoah recommends Booby Tape and/or Nippies to secure yourself in this look, and enjoy the night stress-free). Plus, your dynamic duo look still stands on its own, if your night extends past your partner’s bedtime.

The Bird & The Bee

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Vibe: You’re looking for something low-effort, with high payoff.

If you and your bestie are known more for your sense of humor than your planning skills or motivation, you might want to take inspo from Tucker and Logan this Halloween. The pair’s riff on “the birds and the bees” might not be the most involved costume, but that’s kind of the point. The boys managed to pull off a cheeky pun with some old shirts they probably already had in their closets.

“Logan’s costume was an afterthought,” says Akuamoah. “He grabbed a school merch tank top, and you can see that the ‘S’ on Hawks is crossed out, and he puts the wings on and that's just his costume.”

All you have to do to make this one work is peruse your closet or a thrift store for some T-shirts and maybe a prop or two... but even Logan’s wings aren’t necessary to nail the joke.

Top Gun’s Maverick & Goose

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Vibe: You’re taking on Halloween with your ride-or-die.

If you’re heading to a costume party with your platonic partner-in-crime, this one is for you. By rocking the fighter pilot look, you and your bestie can pay tribute to two fellow dynamic duos: Top Gun’s Goose and Maverick — and Beau and Dean.

Of course, there are some tragic implications to this look in the Briar U universe — fans have theorized that it could potentially foreshadow the loss of one beloved character. But don’t let it dissuade you and your pal from rocking some sexy, partially unzipped jumpsuits this Halloween.

J.Lo & Maverick

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Vibe: Dressing up with your situationship.

If you’re spending Halloween with your own special will-they-won’t-they situationship (talk about spooky!), you might as well channel one of streaming’s most celebrated versions of the trope: Allie and Dean as J.Lo and Maverick. This is a look that won’t draw too much attention to you two because, well, it’s not really a couple’s costume at all... on the surface.

A fellow Off Campus fan might catch on to your game if you and your *wink* friend pull up to a party together in these looks. But you have plausible deniability if things go south.