Jennifer Lopez Reveals How She Feels About That Off Campus Shoutout

Jennifer Lopez and college hockey don’t seem to have a lot in common on the surface, but Off Campus brought the two together in an unforgettable way. The first season of the romance novel adaptation scored one of its buzziest meet-cutes to the superstar’s 2011 party-starter “On the Floor,” but that was just the tip of the J.Lo iceberg. The extended scene also included a recreation of Lopez’s most iconic fashion moment, and a gentle dig at her ex-husband Ben Affleck. Shortly after the show’s release, Lopez made it very clear how she felt about her various shoutouts.

In the second episode of Off Campus, Allie arrives at Dean and Beau’s “dynamic duos” party in a couple’s costume with her boyfriend Sean. While Sean is dressed down in a casual Ben Affleck outfit, Allie pulls out all the stops with a recreation of J.Lo’s internet-breaking 2000 Versace green dress.

While Allie is dancing alone at the party, Dean spots her and makes his move by changing the music to “On the Floor,” approaching Allie for a sensual dance. The spicy meet-cute was catnip for all the Allie and Dean shippers, and it seems that includes Lopez herself. After a fan posted a clip of the dance, Lopez reposted it and wrote, “love this shooooww.”

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Clearly, Lopez approves of how her music and fashion were used in Allie and Dean’s love story — and her remark also appears to confirm that Lopez saw the joke Off Campus made just moments before the dance scene about her former partner, Affleck.

Upon entering the party, Allie reprimands Sean for not holding a Dunkin’ cup to drive home the fact that he’s portraying Affleck. “Without the cup you don't look like Ben Affleck; you just look like some sad guy from Boston,” Allie said, prompting Sean to sarcastically reply: "So, Ben Affleck."

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The lighthearted callout apparently didn’t get under Lopez’s skin, though, as she’s now a loud-and-proud Off Campus superfan. Here’s hoping Dean and Allie have more J.Lo-inspired moments in the seasons to come.