Jennifer Lopez gave fans an unexpected surprise during her Saturday Night Live hosting gig on Dec. 7. Donning her internet-breaking Versace dress, the celebrity looked as confident and fabulous as ever. Just like the singer's iconic fashion moments over the past 20 years, Jennifer Lopez's Saturday Night Live monologue is one for the books.

Lopez returned to host Saturday Night Live for her third time on Dec. 7. During her opening monologue, Lopez recounted the wonderful year she's had, joking, "I got what every girl from the Bronx dreams of: Getting proposed to by a Yankee." She also gave a shoutout to her box office success with Hustlers, getting a lap dance from Cardi B, and slaying the Met Gala. With so many accomplishments under her belt, Lopez made sure to pay homage to the fashion moment that broke the internet this year. The singer reflected on walking the runway in Milan with the iconic green Versace dress she first wore 20 years ago earlier in 2019, followed with a hilarious humblebrag. "Some people say I look better now than I did then," the 50-year-old joked. "And I'm not bragging, that's just, you know, gossip."

After imparting some candid wisdom on how "the best is yet to come" and that "none of us have a shelf life" despite what all the haters say, the singer burst into a jazzy rendition of "Santa Claus is Coming to Town," joined by the Rockettes.

Saturday Night Live on YouTube

In true Lopez fashion, the singer had a few tricks up her sleeve during her performance. For the grand finale, Lopez stripped off her black-and-white tuxedo, revealing the iconic Versace piece she wore to the Grammys in 2000 and this year in Milan. The singer rocked the stage in the green dress and fans went absolutely wild.

The green Versace dress has been an important fixture in fashion history ever since J. Lo first donned it at the Grammys. Valued at $100,000 to $200,000, the bold dress was famously one of the most popular searches on Google images at the time and helped inspire the creation of Google Images. Now, 20 years later, J. Lo is still proving that she can rock that dress like nobody's business.