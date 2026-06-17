If there’s one thing fans are still obsessing over from Off Campus, it’s the absolute chokehold Briar U’s hockey players have on everyone’s book-boyfriend lists. But between swooning over the romantic plots and the on-screen drama, viewers are also searching for Allie’s complete beauty routine. Luckily, the mystery is finally solved.

Following Off Campus’ massive debut, Leah Ehman, the show’s makeup department head, spilled the tea on Allie’s (Mika Abdalla) “flushed” look. “I wanted there to be a contrast in the skin finish [between Allie and Hannah], because Allie’s more adventurous and free sexually,” the makeup artist tells Elite Daily. “She’s having more intercourse — it’s something that she’s not shy about — so her look is a little bit more sheeny.”

To achieve this sultry, orgasmic vibe, Ehman leaned into ultra-dewy products, noting that Saie’s liquid highlighters were a total staple on set. “It’s called Glowy Super Gel — we loved those because there was enough of a glow that it wasn’t overly painted,” she says. “I really tried to stay away from powders as often as possible so that the skin looked like it was naturally shining. It’s really nice for the people watching at home to see awake and alive skin that’s very sheer and the freckles show through.”

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The secret wasn’t just about skipping products with a matte finish; Ehman explains that her vision — particularly the J.Lo scene — was heavily built around Hollywood-level radiance. Below, the Off Campus MUA breaks down everything she used on Abdalla to bring Allie Hayes to life on-screen.

For Allie’s “Flushed” Face Routine

Just like Hannah’s lip combo, the one thing fans are desperately trying to track down from Allie’s beauty routine is her go-to blush. According to Ehman, she mixes a few different products to create that memorable flushed sheen. “We used the Fenty Cream Cheeks Out Blush in shade Petal Poppin’,” she says. “On top of that, we added Charlotte Tilbury’s Glowgasm bronzer, so it’s a layer.” Underneath the blush, Ehman also applied Saie’s Glowy Super Skin tint foundation, which she says really “let the skin shine” along with the Glowy Super Gel she previously hyped up.

Then there’s the lipstick situation, which requires some major myth-busting. In one scene, Allie is spotted grabbing a Clinique lippie, though it represents just one of her many go-tos. “Black Honey wasn’t a signature color for Allie. We used it here and there, but depending on the light and her mood, we chose different lipsticks,” she says. Another one in Allie’s bag is Buxom’s balm in the shade Dolly Fever. To keep her pout deeply hydrated and soft between scenes, Ehman applied the Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask every single day.

Throughout the season, Ehman also swiped on Laura Mercier’s Caviar Stick colors in Rosegold and Amethyst to make Allie’s eyes pop.

For Allie’s J.Lo Glow

To nail the vibe for Allie’s glam at Dean and Beau’s birthday party, Ehman collected photos of Jennifer Lopez from when she first wore the green Versace dress, along with pics of other red carpet looks from the Office Romance star. “I really wanted that J.Lo glow to come across,” she says. To get a luminous skin tint, the makeup artist applied Vita Liberata Body Blur lotion to Abdalla. “We tied that look from her head right down to her toes, so her whole body was bronzy and glowing.”

Ehman wanted to “bump up” Allie’s usual makeup routine across the eyes and lips as well. For her brows, she used Anastasia Beverly Hills’ Brow Freeze and colored them in with an Anastasia Beverly Hills Dark Brown pencil. On the lids, she swiped on Danessa Myricks’ Colorfix Mattes in Chocolate along with some false lashes and the Laura Mercier Caviar Stick. Then, to warm up the skin even more, Ehman turned to Tom Ford’s Matte Blurring Foundation in Tawny to give Allie a “halo sheen.” The product completely transformed the look: “That brought it all together by bringing the sun in.”

For Allie’s Drunk Shakespeare “Body Glitter”

Another one of Allie’s looks that caught the attention of Dean as well as the audience unfolded during her Drunk Shakespeare performance. She wasn’t just glowing but shimmering with fairylike body glitter that Ehman reveals was actually achieved through eye shadow. “We used Danessa Myricks’ creams. They’re actually eye shadows, but they can be used anywhere on the body,” she says. Using a combination of glittery shades, Ehman swept the cream across Abdalla’s collarbone and finished it off with a dusting of loose powder from Danessa Myricks.

Ehman’s reason for using eye shadow is simple: The formula is entirely waterproof. “It doesn’t transfer like powder shimmer does.”