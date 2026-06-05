If you’ve spent any time on TikTok lately, you already know the internet is collectively losing its mind over Hannah Wells’ makeup in Off Campus. The obsession with her perfect lip combo and go-to blush is incredibly real. While the leading lady (played by Ella Bright) may be the epitome of chill, that flawless flush on her cheeks isn’t just the result of kissing Garrett Graham (Belmont Cameli). Hannah’s got a full beauty routine that includes everything from Rare Beauty’s fan-fave Soft Pinch Liquid Blush to MAC lip liner.

Behind the scenes, creating that low-maintenance glow was a deliberate choice. Off Campus’ head of makeup, Leah Ehman, tells Elite Daily she envisioned more of an “innocent” and “good girl” vibe for the character's everyday appearance. “The vision I had in my head was the ideal daughter going off to university,” she says. “So, we tried to keep her face as bare as possible as we were getting to know her.”

The only time she really stepped up her beauty routine was for Dean and Beau’s birthday bash in Episode 2. Since Hannah and Graham were trying to convince Briar U’s own version of Gossip Girl, Jules Logan, that they were an item, Ehman notes they had to “bump up” the makeup for the costume party. “Jules’ character says, ‘Oh, you don't really seem like Garrett's type,’ so we thought, ‘What is his type? Who is he usually with?’ That’s the puck bunnies,” she says. “So, we decided to make it so that it caught the attention of Jules for their blog. We wanted to have a showstopper look that really wowed people.”

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In addition to her creative strategy, the makeup pro also spilled on the exact products behind both aesthetics. Whether you’re vibing more with Hannah’s everyday Briar U campus beauty or you also want to channel the puck bunnies for an eye-catching date night, here’s everything in Hannah Wells’ makeup bags to re-create your fave Off Campus look.

For Hannah’s Typical Beauty Routine

To pull off that low-key, clean-girl aesthetic, Ehman focused entirely on perfecting a true no-makeup makeup look for Hannah. “The goal of a good, natural makeup is to look like you're not wearing any, so these people walked into the trailer with skin so beautiful that it didn't require much,” she says. “A lot of the time, the cast was bare-faced, and we just added a little shimmer or dew.”

Even though the MUA kept the actors’ skin “very clean” by skipping foundation whenever possible, Ehman swore by the Glowy Super Skin Tint from Saie. According to her, “It's very translucent and has a bit of luminosity in it. We really tried to stay away from powder, and just let the skin shine. That worked really well.”

For her rosy glow, Ehman added a bit of Rare Beauty's liquid blush in the shade Happy: “That's the signature cheek.”

For Hannah’s “Boy Hot” Party Look

Ever since Off Campus dropped on May 13, TikTok has been on the hunt for Hannah’s lip combo. To satisfy the internet's obsession, Ehman reveals that the character's exact look at Dean and Beau’s birthday party relied on MAC’s Lip Liner Pencil in the shade Soar, topped off with INGLOT PLAYINN Go With Glow lip gloss in Shade 22.

Elevating the character's lip game was just part of Ehman’s choice to “bump up the look quite a bit.” The goal was to lean into a more seductive, “boy hot” aesthetic. To deliver that dramatic edge, the makeup department turned to MAC eyeshadows, specifically the shade Mother's Milk — a gorgeous limited-edition shade that is sadly discontinued — all over the lid. Luckily, you can easily mimic that light beige color with MAC’s Shroom.

To define the crease, Ehman reached for the shades Sandstone and Mystery. Since Mystery is *another* discontinued fave, you can seamlessly swap it for MAC’s matte taupe Charcoal Brown to get the exact same look.

For some eye-catching sparkle, Ehman then added a “gold wash that went from the inside corner to halfway across her eye.” The makeup pro officially sealed the "boy hot" vibe by completing the look with a wispy set of false lashes.