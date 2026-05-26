Off Campus might be known for its steamy scenes, but Season 1 star Ella Bright only signed up for partial nudity when taking on the role of Hannah Wells. During a May 26 episode of the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, Bright explained why her character was a bit more modest, especially compared to her roommate, Allie Hayes.

During the interview, Bright shared about how these nudity parameters fit into the storyline. Apparently, showrunner Louisa Levy always had partial nudity in mind for Hannah. “Her idea was that, for Hannah, the briefing was partial nudity,” Bright explained. “And for Allie, it had to be full just because Allie is this... she's got this amazing confidence about her, and she is so free with her body, and sex is just such an important part of her life.”

“It's honestly just showing the difference between these characters, and for Hannah, obviously given her backstory ... she dresses more innocently, and she's got the skinny jeans and the hoodies,” she continued. “It just shows the dichotomy between the characters. That was always from the beginning, the idea. All the Hannahs auditioning knew it was just going to be partial, and for Allie, it was going to be full, so everyone had full understanding of what we were going into.”

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Still, Hannah had plenty of sex scenes in Off Campus — so much so that Bright had a strategy in place for her parents to watch the show: “So I got the screeners early and I was like, ‘OK, we’re going to sit my family down. I’m going to be able to watch it with you so I can fast forward everything.’”

However, things didn’t exactly go to plan. “And then I come back from the press tour and they’ve seen it three times. And I said, ‘Did they skip?’ And they said, ‘No.’ So unfortunately, they have seen it, but that was against my consent.”

Bright shared the “most embarrassing” scenes her family saw. “Probably the beginning of [Episode] 5. It’s like the sex montage. It’s probably not what I would have recommended, but hey, it’s all good,” she said. “Also the mutual masturbation in [Episode] 4 is also something.”