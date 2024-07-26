Mackenzie Ziegler, aka Kenzie, is no longer staying quiet. “I have been biting my tongue for a very long time,” the 20-year-old singer tells Elite Daily. Her appropriately titled Biting My Tongue drops July 26, and the former Dance Moms star is ready to spill some tea. “It’s very personal and everything that I talk about is something that has gone on in my life.”

The Pennsylvania native is not only entering a new raw era in her music that she admits is “a little scary to release,” but she’s owning her carefree aesthetic as well. “My style is constantly changing every day, which is so fun,” Ziegler says. “When I was younger, I stuck to one style. Nowadays, it's great to express yourself in a variety of ways. You can be really hot and cute or super comfy and tomboy.”

As for Brat Summer? “I’ve been indulging in Brat Summer. How can you not?” she says. The singer recently partnered with cozy shoe brand HEYDUDE on their new hybrid sneaker-loafer, the Wally and Wendy COMF. “The black Wendy COMF would definitely go with that aesthetic, but you really have to do up the outfit for Brat Summer,” she says. “There are no limits, which is so fun.”

As she’s gearing up to release Biting My Tongue, Ziegler shares what she’s wearing lately, the summer style for the perfect beach day, and her thoughts on the Gen Z versus millennial sock debate.

Elite Daily: As a fan of HEYDUDE’s footwear, what’s your favorite pair to wear and why?

Kenzie: The Wendy COMF is my favorite. I love a chunky platform shoe. It’s also comfortable, which you don't usually get in a platform. I love that you can just slip them on and off. I can wear them to dance class and then dinner with my friends. They are so versatile, cute, and comfy.

ED: What would be the perfect occasion for the new Wally and Wendy COMF shoes?

K: It would either be a really comfy beach day, just because they're so easy to slip on and off, or going to a casual lunch with my friends.

ED: Is there a certain color you'd wear for date night?

K: I love the burnt red color. I've been obsessed with red lately. Everything I wear is red. My nails are usually red and my accessories are red. That shade is the easiest one to pair because my outfits are always so neutral.

ED: How would you describe your current aesthetic?

K: I like comfort over anything, but since it’s summer, I have been wearing a lot of shorts with higher socks and a T-shirt. It's really casual nowadays.

ED: There's that whole debate on TikTok between millennials and Gen Z about no-show versus higher socks. What do you think?

K: I obviously think wear whatever you want, but for me, I look so weird when I wear no-show socks. I always wear a higher or a scrunchier sock with a shoe.

ED: For your album release party this week, do you know what shoes you're going to wear?

K: Honestly, my sister, Maddie Ziegler, is so good at putting together outfits for me. I'm sure she will come over and style me fully, which I'm very excited for.

ED: You just appeared in Role Model's music video for “Look At That Woman.” What was that experience like?

K: The experience was awesome. It was honestly such an easy shoot. We just walked in and went in the photo booth and acted like we were taking pictures. That was really it. We got to pick a prop from the table and everyone was so kind. We also got some free merch after, which was awesome.

ED: Did you run into any of the other actors, singers, or influencers while filming?

K: There were so many people in the music video, so everyone was at different times, but I did get to run into Umi. She's an artist I think is so talented, and she’s so nice, too. It was great to be in the room with her. And of course, Tucker Pillsbury (Role Model) was there as well, and he's so kind.

Women are running the music industry right now.

ED: Were you influenced by any other artists during the songwriting process?

K: I look up to a lot of females in the music industry. Women are running the music industry right now. I took inspiration from Gracie Abrams, Billie Eilish, Phoebe Bridgers, and Lennon Stella — I listened to her Three. Two. One. album a lot of the time. It was really cool listening to all of their music and figuring out how I could do something like that because their music is so awesome.

ED: Is there a track on your album that you're most excited for fans to hear?

K: “Casualty.” It’s one of the last songs I finished on the album, and it's more of the direction that I'm going in with my music. I'm really excited for everyone to hear it. It's super raw and there's not much production to it. It's just very singer-songwriter and authentic. I'm super proud of that one.

ED: Do you have any plans of going on tour?

K: I am working on it, but hopefully yes. I would love nothing more.

ED: When you do, which shoes are you packing for the road?

K: The COMFs, obviously. Tour is exhausting and so they would definitely help out a lot.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.