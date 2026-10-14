NGL, when I walked into Harry Styles’ Together, Together Tour at Madison Square Garden, I knew approximately five of his songs. But after a night of vibing to his setlist, I was hit with a full-on Harry hangover. Suddenly, I was poring over his discography, bopping to his hits on repeat. And more importantly, as a fashion girlie, I’ve been fully influenced by his ‘fits.

See, I appreciate a stylish man and his slutty little accessories as much as the next person. I’ve probably added their bags to my own shopping wishlists. But I’ve never really looked at a man’s attire and thought, “I wanna steal that.” Until Harry. His concert wardrobe is basically whimsical corpcore. (I mean, the man walks from Brooklyn to MSG, aka his place of work, and wears office attire. He’s actually just like us, clocking in to his 9-to-5 in business casual.)

That said, his take on corporate is designer, custom-made for him. He’s worn everything from heritage brands like Celine, Saint Laurent, and Bottega Veneta to more contemporary brands, including Charles Jeffrey Loverboy. But don’t let his designer price tags intimidate you. I’m happy to report his eclectic grandpa aesthetic is extremely easy to recreate. After hyper-fixating on his looks, I think I cracked the code on his onstage outfit formulas. And I even tried them on for size.

Harry’s House Office

Courtesy of Calvin Klein/Anthony Pham

Styles loves a crisp pantsuit, and he doesn’t discriminate when it comes to color. Neutrals are chic, but bold pops are even better. And who doesn’t love a pantsuit? The internet's favorite (female) style icons have been making a case for the pantsuit for a year, but Styles’ take is less boardroom, more off-the-cuff. Instead of pairing it with the usual dapper, GQ-approved button-down, he loves a mismatched, quirky shirt. Think: a weird print, a sheer mesh moment, or sequins so bright you can see them from the nosebleeds. One look I’m particularly obsessed with was his crisp ivory suit paired with a sky-blue sequined T-shirt, all custom Calvin Klein Collection by Veronica Leoni.

To recreate it, I went straight to the source. I shopped from Calvin Klein and found a similar cream suit for women. Score. The sequined shirt was a touch trickier, though. So instead, I wore a sheer mesh top with a woman’s face that I got secondhand from Julia Fox’s eBay stoop sale. I even paired it with loafers from G.H.Bass because he loves a regular, everyday shoe.

To balance out the more masculine elements, I put my hair in a bun and added tons of sparkle via my dangling Swarovski x Ariana Grande earrings. Pro tip: If you feel like you’re overdoing menswear, a little bling can fix that.

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Paint By Numbers

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When he’s not wearing a coordinated set, Styles clashes colors on purpose. He loves pairing shades you’d never think to pair, and *just* when you think he’s done, he adds another. In Amsterdam, for example, he somehow made a royal blue jacket, orange-red sweater, yellow button-down, and a turquoise necktie look like they belonged together. The color wheel? That’s more of a suggestion.

If you’re like me and totally averse to ultra-bright shades, start with richer hues. I kept my color-blocking palette autumnal, opting for a navy blue Calvin Klein jacket I got from the men’s section, a burgundy sweater, and caramel corduroy pants, both from Uniqlo. To anchor the ‘fit, I chose a classic white button-down, black loafers, and my current go-to Elisa Johnson sunglasses.

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Pants All The Time, Shorts Occasionally

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The ultimate fan-favorite Styles ‘fits are the ones where he wears teeny, tiny shorts. He can go plain or printed; there are no rules — as long as they’re micro, they’re good enough for him. When he wears shorts, you can almost always expect a fun patterned necktie, even when his button-down and jacket are on the more nondescript side.

I pulled out teeny burgundy Missguided leather shorts, a simple Pacsun button-down, and a black-and-white leopard print Shein necktie. I even played with the coat and pulled out a blue velvet one I’ve had for years. Finally, I paired the look with over-the-knee boots from Naturalizer (via DSW). I know, I know, he doesn’t, but it was cold, and a girl’s gotta do what a girl’s gotta do.

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Dressing like Harry Styles reminded me how much I love shopping in the men’s section (especially for jackets and coats), sure. But it also reminded me why suiting is called power dressing. Wearing a coordinated pantsuit really does make you feel... put together and competent. Maybe that’s something I can learn from the men — audacity. And apparently, all it takes is a little sprinkle of Harry Styles’ tour aesthetic.