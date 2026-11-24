Spoilers ahead for The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping. Joseph Zada’s Haymitch Abernathy may be the victor of the 50th Hunger Games, but Mckenna Grace is taking home the prize for best method dressing. With the help of her stylist, Molly Dickson, the 20-year-old actor — and self-proclaimed fangirl — spent the press tour paying homage to not just the prequel film, but the entire franchise.

Diehard enthusiasts were quick to spot her most obvious callbacks to Jennifer Lawrence’s Katniss Everdeen — including her mockingjay premiere dress in New York, her fiery Catching Fire ensemble in Berlin, and a Monique Lhuillier recreation of Katniss’ wedding gown in Paris. Still, there were a few secret Easter eggs woven into Grace’s looks honoring her own character, Maysilee Donner, that even the most devoted tributes missed.

The Butterfly Effect With Maysilee

Take Grace’s lavender Vera Wang stunner in Sydney, for example. The actor told Bustle the look was a secret nod to the female protagonist — though fans completely missed the reference, guessing the floral and butterfly details were channeling Effie Trinket instead.

As Dickson reveals to Elite Daily, those motifs went even deeper, pointing to Maysilee’s storyline and the sinister 50th Hunger Games arena. “Butterflies actually have a really interesting significance in the story,” says the stylist. “Maysilee has a personal connection to them, and there are also these beautiful blue butterflies in the arena that turn out to be deadly mutts.”

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In the second Quarter Quell, the electric creatures attack Haymitch after he refuses to hand over Lou Lou’s body once she’s poisoned. That juxtaposition is what really fascinated Dickson. “I loved that contrast between something so delicate and beautiful actually representing something much darker, which feels very true to the Hunger Games,” she says.

Instead of making each look too literal to its source material, Dickson subtly incorporated small details throughout the tour for eagle-eyed fans to spot: “I love the idea that someone could see a beautiful floral or butterfly detail and simply appreciate the fashion, but a true Hunger Games fan might recognize that there’s a much deeper meaning behind it.”

The Maysilee Look That Didn’t Take Flight

The butterflies may have gone over some fans’ heads, but there’s one Maysilee nod that everyone missed — because it was scrapped. “My biggest rule is that fashion always has to come first, no matter how perfect a reference might be,” says Dickson, explaining that “if the look isn’t flattering or doesn’t feel like Mckenna, then it’s not the right look.”

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One prime example was a dress that directly paid homage to the birds that killed Maysilee, which Grace didn’t end up wearing. “We found this incredible red-feathered gown that we thought would be perfect to reference the red, flamingo-like birds that attack Maysilee in the arena,” she says, adding that “once we actually tried it on Mckenna, it just wasn't translating the way I had envisioned.”

The sheer amount of feathers overwhelmed the actor, and the stylist had to accept that it’s OK not to “hit every single reference.” According to Dickson, “That’s really the key to successful method dressing. You can’t get so attached to a concept that you lose sight of the person wearing it.”