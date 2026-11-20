Here she comes, there she goes! Gracie Abrams starts her Look At My Life Tour in early December, kicking off an eight-month run of arena stops across North America, Europe, and Australia. The singer will be playing songs from her newest album, Daughter From Hell — and if her recent press appearances and performances are any indication, she’ll be doing it in her signature aesthetic of the moment.

This year, Abrams has transitioned out of the cottagecore wardrobe that characterized her second album, The Secret of Us. The DFH era is a little darker and more grown-up, mixing tailored menswear with striped rugby shirts and structured silhouettes. She isn’t afraid to get a little maximalist with her outfits, too — she’ll pair florals with stripes and add OTT accessories like sparkly brooches for extra flair.

Abrams is a Chanel ambassador, so she frequently wears the luxury label’s new and archival pieces. She’ll also incorporate a mix of other brands like Khaite, Chloé, Loewe, and Balenciaga. For fans who want to recreate her looks just in time for tour (hi, it’s me), there are plenty of options that don’t require a celebrity’s unlimited access to designers. Read on for a guide to copying Abrams’ Daughter From Hell aesthetic and making it your own.

When You’ve “Hit The Wall” With Your Closet

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If you had to choose one clothing item that defines the DFH aesthetic, it’s probably trousers. Abrams has been wearing them everywhere, from her performance on The Tonight Show to casual days out in New York City. (For a more laid-back look, she’ll sometimes substitute a track pant.)

This look approximates one she wore in September, when she paired a floral bodysuit from Chloé with navy trousers from 6397. I found a floral lace cami from Aerie and navy low-slung trousers from Good American. Though Abrams wore black loafers, I went with red sneakers for a fun pop of color.

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When You’ve Got A “Good Reason” To Dress Up

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Although the “Death Wish” singer is wearing fewer skirts and dresses these days, she’ll still pull them out on occasion. For a private concert with SiriusXM in October, she wore a white Jil Sander dress with black tights and gray pumps from JUDE. She’s also been wearing the color red constantly in promotional photos for the album, including the cover for the deluxe edition.

For this look, I put together an amalgamation of Abrams-inspired pieces: a red sweater from Anthropologie with a floral brooch, a black miniskirt, tights, and platform heels. I added a black Gucci bag from my closet, but any small handbag will do.

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When You’re Hitting Up The “Minibar” Later

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Another star category of Abrams’ closet lately is her oversized polos. She wore a red-and-white striped version for her “Hit The Wall” music video, and a green Conner Ives design for an appearance on the Table Manners podcast (with a sparkly brooch, obv). She’ll often pair them with jeans or simple slacks.

I found a red striped Madewell rugby polo in a similar vein, and paired it with off-white barrel jeans from Abercrombie and suede clogs from Dr. Martens. This ‘fit makes perfect use of the rugby shirt trend, and could easily work for a happy hour at the local dive bar.

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When Plans Materialize “Out Of Nowhere”

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For a more casual version of the DFH vibe, look no further than Abrams’ “Look At My Life” music video, where she runs through forests and fields on a cinematic quest to steal a hot air balloon. For the shoot, she wore white track pants from ProForce with a parachute top from SC103 and brown Mephisto sneakers.

I wanted to find a way to make this outfit extra practical for a day of running errands. I took cream-colored denim and a matching off-white top, then layered a gray and tan windbreaker over it (tied around the waist like Abrams does with the cardigan in her video). I threw on my go-to pair of Timberlands to finish it off, so I could easily trek through any terrain like she does in her video.

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Overall, this project was a fun exploration into Abrams’ unique and ever-changing style. The singer has completely morphed her aesthetic for every album era so far (very Taylor Swift of her), and I can’t wait to keep trying to guess what she’ll wear for her next music cycle.

If you’re planning your outfit for the Look At My Life tour and hoping to nail the theme, there’s a pretty clear outfit formula to follow. Throw on some stripes, trousers, and red accents, and you’ll be perfectly channeling the “Crazy Girl” pop star. Bonus points if you add a brooch — that’s guaranteed to make Gracie extra proud.