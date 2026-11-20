When GARAGE’s High Frequency collection dropped earlier this month, accompanied by an electrifying campaign video choreographed by Todd Williamson and directed by Aerin Moreno, we knew we had to try the chic activewear pieces right away.

The bold lineup — from a sexy plunge cami to barrel sweatpants with a fleece lining — looked like the perfect, effortlessly cool wardrobe for lounging on the couch, running errands, taking a workout class, and everything in between. And the collection’s stunning sapphire shade didn’t hurt either.

Below, see the items the Elite Daily staff tried out, and then see our favorite ‘fits from the collection.

Rachel Chapman, Staff Writer & BDG Social Producer

Rachel Chapman INFO 1/1

Active Plunge Cami Top (Sapphire) & UltraFleece Barrel Leg Sweatpants (Sapphire)

How does it feel?

The top is super soft and lightweight, and the pants are cozy and roomy.

Where did you wear it?

I wore this while lounging around my apartment, doing a light workout on my walking pad, and catching up on my TV shows.

What did you love about it?

I really loved the plunging neckline on the top. I normally don’t go for spaghetti straps, but this tank's shape was more appealing than other tops I’ve tried. As for the pants, I adore how pillowy-soft the fleece is, and the wide, barrel-leg design adds even more comfort. These felt like pants I’d see on a professional dancer during tour rehearsals. I also have to shout out the pockets, which are always a plus.

What did you wear it with?

Everything in the collection matches perfectly. The cami top has both sapphire and lime details, so I could easily wear it with the sweatpants, the biker shorts, and stretch pants. The sweatpants were more for lounging, while the stretch pants felt best for working out. Since these pants are so baggy, they worked well with the form-fitting cami top.

This is perfect for girls who want to feel flirty and cute while getting an exercise in.

Kaitlin Cubria, Deputy Editor

Kaitlin Cubria

UltraFleece Crewneck Sweatshirt (Sapphire) + StretchTerry™ Wide Leg Pants (Sapphire)

How does it feel?

This is one of the softest lounge sets in my wardrobe — and I’ve accumulated *a lot* over the past six years. It’s so buttery and lightweight, with the perfect amount of stretch. And the soft terry interior somehow makes it warm enough for the chilly weather yet cool and breathable enough for warm weather. What is this sorcery?

Where did you wear it?

I’ve been getting a lot of practice out of this activewear set, along with the UltraFleece Barrel Leg Sweatpants. I’ve worn the pieces while running errands, picking up my kid from school, and lounging around my apartment. That means I’m already a few washes in, and so far the quality has held up — no signs of pilling.

What did you wear it with?

I went monochromatic with my ‘fit, pairing it with my favorite blue-and-white slip-on running shoes. The soft chambray and ultramarine shades of the footwear worked incredibly well with the sapphire set.

What do you love about it?

Apart from the overall feel, I’m obsessed with the color. The deep royal blue is so rich and vibrant, especially in the sun. I don’t have anything else in this shade, but now I feel the need to stock up. At 5-foot-1, I also highly appreciate when pants come in short, so props to GARAGE for recognizing us petite girlies.

This is perfect for girls who basically live in their loungewear. You can easily run around town or laze around your home in these pieces. It’s the best of both worlds.

Sarah Ellis, Contributing Editor

Sarah Ellis Sarah Ellis INFO 1/2 PREV NEXT

Active Plunge Cami Top (Lime) + UltraFleece Barrel Leg Sweatpants (Sapphire)

How does it feel?

As a certified GARAGE groupie — I’ve long been obsessed with the brand’s layering pieces and sweats — I was more than ready to put this new collection to the test. I’m pleased to report that it has the same softness and coziness I’ve come to love in the GARAGE pieces I already own.

Where did you wear it?

I wore it for a day of working from home and running errands.

What did you wear it with?

I layered the sweats over the cami and booty shorts for a bit of color-blocking contrast — a fun change for someone who primarily lives in neutrals.

What do you love about it?

This outfit is so me. It’s cute, casual streetwear that feels like pajamas, but with just the right amount of structure and style to still look put-together.

This is perfect for girls who need to run from Pilates to the grocery store and back, and who want to make a splash in trendy blue and butter yellow while getting sh*t done.

Michelle Toglia, Executive Editor

Michelle Toglia

UltraFleece Hoodie (Sapphire) + Active Booty Shorts (Lime)

How does it feel?

Both items were ultra-comfortable. The hoodie felt like a cozy blanket, and the shorts were super stretchy and buttery soft.

Where did you wear it?

I wore this on a day when I worked from home and was somewhat active. I have a standing desk on my walking pad, so I worked there when I wasn’t in meetings and didn’t have to be at my desk. After work, I picked up my daughter from school, brought her to the park, and did laundry.

What did you wear it with?

I wore the lime cami under the hoodie, so when I got too hot while walking, I had the cutest and comfiest matching workout set on.

What do you love about it?

Sorry to purple, but sapphire is now my new favorite color. I can’t get over how gorgeous this shade is. It’s such a fun pop of color. I also love how seamlessly stretchy and lightweight the shorts are. Most of the activewear booty shorts I’ve tried have uncomfortable waistbands, but these truly felt like they moved with me.

This is perfect for girls who want to be cozy and look put together at the same time.