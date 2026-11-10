Elite Daily Editors Share Everything That’s In Their Carts This Fall

Whether you’re treating yourself to a little daily upgrade (you deserve it!) or dodging your holiday shopping list (hey, who isn’t?), fall shopping is the ultimate mood-setter. Enter: a whimsical candle warmer lamp, the coziest eye patches, and an adorable bag charm that doubles as a digital camera.

Ready to shop? Below, you’ll find all of the accessories, clothing items, and beauty products Elite Daily’s writers and editors can’t shut up about right now.



An Inde Navarrette-Inspired Track Jacket

Ever since I saw Inde Navarrette wearing an Adidas track set with a long wool coat and black heels with socks, I haven't been able to stop thinking about recreating the look. — Sarah Ellis, contributing editor

Restorative Eye Patches

Wonder Bath is the OG brand to release twist-to-slice eye patches, and these are the ultimate self-care. They fit perfectly under my eye without any extra space, and are super refreshing. — Rachel Chapman, experiences writer

A Candle Warmer Lamp That’s A Vibe & A Half

The best part of fall is leaning into the cozy vibes with some candles. I've been looking for a candle warmer recently for when I don't feel like actually lighting the wicks, and this one has such a whimsical, vintage-y aesthetic that I love. — Dylan Kickham, associate editor

A Hat That’s A Conversation-Starter

My TBR list is neverending. For every sports romance I read, BookTok serves me another five. So this hat — from Reese's Book Club, no less — is not just a want, it's a need. — Kaitlin Cubria, deputy editor, experiences and style

Hair & Body Mists That Smell Like Your Fave Vacay

OUAI's fragrance mists are my favorite thing to throw in my bag for any occasion, so obviously I can't miss the chance to try out their full lineup in this giftable set. — Sarah Ellis, contributing editor

Game-Changing Hair Care

I started using Yolu's overnight hair products over the summer, and I kid you not, my hair has never felt or looked better. I get so many compliments! I recently ran out of the shampoo and conditioner, and my hair texture has definitely reverted back to its old ways. I need to restock ASAP. — Kaitlin Cubria, deputy editor, experiences and style

A Record Player That’s Shaped Like A Suitcase

I've been flirting with the idea of starting a vinyl collection, and stumbling upon this adorable suitcase-shaped record player has definitely spurred that on. It has so many cute color options, is totally portable, and it's relatively affordable! — Dylan Kickham, associate editor

A Cute Bag Charm That’s Also A Digital Camera

A bag charm and a digital camera in one? Say less. I'm obsessed with this mini Kodak "charmera" that takes photos and videos just like any full-size model. — Sarah Ellis, contributing editor

Pants That Are Comfy Cute

I love items that can pull double duty. (Lazy girl dressing is very much my brand.) The latest item in my cart is a pair of cashmere-blend pants. Catch me in them while lounging on my couch or outside for an off-duty moment. — Kaitlin Cubria, deputy editor, experiences and style

A Super Shiny Lip Stain & Gloss

I’m obsessed with this new super shiny, double-ended tinted lip liner and gloss from SHEGLAM — talk about a power couple! It’s longlasting (amen!) and so affordable that I’ll be trying it in several colors this season. —Michelle Toglia, executive editor

A Sexy & Chic Card Deck

This card deck is full of cheeky prompts to inspire you and your partner to try new things in bed, plus it looks gorge on the nightstand. A win-win situation in my book. — Sarah Ellis, contributing editor