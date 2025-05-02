Gracie Abrams isn’t quite done with The Secret Of Us Tour. To celebrate the release of the deluxe edition of her sophomore album, the 25-year-old singer-songwriter added on six additional shows to her schedule, starting July 24 in Boston, Massachusetts.

For this second leg, Abrams will be joined by Role Model, who tagged along on the tour at the end of 2024. The 20-song show, which includes tracks like “Close to You” and the TikTok-beloved “I Love You, I’m Sorry” on the setlist, is not only a chance for fans to scream-sing their favorite bridges and dance around with their besties, but it’s the perfect opportunity to break out those coquette dresses from the back of your closet.

When I attended one of her shows at The Greek Theatre in Los Angeles last September, the crowd was a sea of hair bows inspired by Abrams’ go-to fashion accessory. Her concert looks feature more than just bows, though. With The Secret of Us Tour, it’s like Abrams is bringing back a more glam version of the cottagecore aesthetic for 2025 with her flowing ‘fits, white dresses, and cozy elegance.

As someone who misses Taylor Swift’s Folklore era and is so down for a cottagecore renaissance in 2025, I recreated five of Abrams’ best TSOU Tour looks for my everyday life. Below, you’ll find dupes to dress like the Grammy nominee as well.

To Get Close To Your Partner On Date Night

It might be because of my nostalgia for 2010s Tumblr, but I’m a sucker for white lace and a Peter Pan collar. When I saw this dress from Abrams’ show in Paris at the end of February, I wanted to recreate it ASAP. Even though I couldn’t find an exact match with the collar, I did find a dress at Urban Outfitters with the same delicate vibe that made me want to twirl around.

I wore this to an Agatha All Along PaleyFest panel, and it perfectly matched the witchy feel of the evening, but this is also really great for a romantic date night. To pull everything together, I added a black belt to cut the cream dress like Abrams did with her ribbon and threw some bows in my half-up, half-down hair. The finishing touch included some flats from Clarks that were not only the most comfortable shoes I’ve worn in a long time, but they have the same black toe detail as the heels Abrams wore that night in Paris.

When You Wanna Feel Good About *You*

Abrams hasn’t been wearing just dresses on tour. Sometimes, she keeps it more casual with jeans and a crop top. I really love the cozy vibes of this simple denim and black top look that she’s worn a few times; it’s great for days when you don’t necessarily want to wear a dress or have to run some errands.

All you need for this look are baggy jeans and a fitted, long sleeve top. If you’ve got abs like Abrams, it’d be easy to show them off with a more cropped style. Finish off your OOTD with some bows and loafers. These Dr. Martens reminded me of the shoes Abrams wore while out with Taylor Swift in NYC.

For Dancing Around With Your Besties

On this tour, Abrams has been rocking a lot of white mesh dresses that give off such an ethereal vibe that makes you want to dance in a flower field while listening to “That’s So True.” At one of her Greek Theatre shows, she wore a 2023 crocheted Chanel tiered dress that I recreated twice — once for Coachella.

The first attempt included a layered skirt with a babydoll blouse that felt so sweet, and I could easily mix and match these items with other Abrams-inspired ‘fits. My second try was a lot simpler with a puff sleeve dress I found on Shein. I threw this on over a sports bra and biker shorts since it was kind of see-through, and I ended with the most comfortable-yet-elegant look for a music festival after-party.

I wore both of these looks with strappy black shoes that were so comfy and cute. I actually sported the Dr. Martens Mary Jane shoes again at the Warfare press junket, and got compliments from Charles Melton and Will Poulter, so they’re internet boyfriend-approved.

For When You’re Feeling Romantic

My inner child, who likes to twirl around in princess dresses, saw Abrams in this tulle skirt number from her Radio City Music Hall show in NYC, and had to make it mine. This is such a simple look that requires just a white skirt with a matching top. I went a little more subtle with mine by wearing the same layered skirt from before. And instead of a bra-like top, I wore an athleisure dress underneath that had shorts built in, so I could easily walk around Stagecoach without my legs chafing.

This look is so simple that it’s easy to make your own. All you need is a statement skirt and colorful or monochromatic top.

For When You’d Risk It All For Your Crush

A concert outfit Abrams returns to over and over again on The Secret of Us Tour is a dress with bows on the straps. She’s worn a version of this recently in Shanghai, Hong Kong, and Auckland.

I found a similar dress for much less on Shein that would be perfect for a night out or special event. You can either dress it up with heels and sparkling accessories or dress it down with a jean jacket and your fave sneakers.

I’m not used to wearing a lot of dresses in my day-to-day life, so it was a bit of a challenge for me to dress up as much as I did for this experiment. I am a bit of a romantic, though, so wearing hair bows and flowing skirts made me feel like the lead in a rom-com — which I loved.

My favorite new additions to my closet are the shoes I picked out for this. Not only did I get compliments from crush-worthy actors, but even strangers on the street and TikTok have been asking me where I got them — and I don’t gatekeep cute shoes.

Overall, I’m excited to bring this romantic side of the cottagecore aesthetic into the summer with me, because I’m manifesting more self-love and a super cute crush that makes me want to dress up and listen to The Secret of Us on repeat.