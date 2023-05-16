Your next favorite fashion line is coming in hot — hot pink, that is. With only two months left to go until the Margot Robbie-helmed Barbie movie hits theaters, that doesn’t leave much time to shop for a whole new Barbiecore wardrobe that’ll retro-fy your aesthetic, but there’s one collab that’s here to make it a little easier: Forever 21 is dropping a brand-new Barbie-inspired collection ahead of summer 2023, and it’ll make you all sorts of nostalgic. Ryan Gosling, we’re ready for you!

Following last year’s successful Forever 21 x Barbie launch, the clothing brand teamed up with Mattel again to create a *huge*, 76-piece line of trendy, Barbie-centric styles — which come in XS-XL, 0X-3X, as well as kids 5/6-13/14 — making it the most expansive collection to date for the frequent collaborators. Just like Barbie herself, you can be anything with these fashions. Think: Malibu Barbie in the new swimwear, Slumber Party Barbie in the new sleepwear, and classic Barbie in the new tees and dresses. The best part? Unlike all those celebs wearing Valentino pink on the red carpet, you can grab all the F21 x Barbie pieces for under $60.

“This captivating collection offers a variety of collectible pieces that perfectly embody our signature trend-forward aesthetic, all while paying homage to the iconic Barbie brand — and at an incredible value,” says Forever 21 CEO Winnie Park.

Courtesy of Forever 21 Courtesy of Forever 21 Courtesy of Forever 21 Courtesy of Forever 21 INFO 1/4 PREV NEXT

And it’s not just your IRL persona who can be anything — new Barbie-fication opportunities are headed to the metaverse, which means you can customize your avatars with the latest swag, too. Forever 21 partnered up with Virtual Brand Group to bring an AI-designed virtual collection exclusively to Roblox. Users can build their own fashion store offering Forever 21 x Barbie designs with the same vibes to their in-store offerings — a total game-changer.

“Virtual fashion is an important part of meeting consumers everywhere they are,” says Jacob Hawkins, Chief Marketing, Omni and Digital Officer, Forever 21. “This one-of-a kind Metaverse Barbie collaboration between Forever 21, Mattel and Virtual Brand Group is at the forefront of bringing physical and virtual products together.”

The Forever 21 x Barbie summer 2023 collection will be available in Forever 21 stores and online on Thursday, May 18, but if you want to be among the first to get your hands on this iconic lineup of ‘90s-style clothes, sandals, bags, and even rhinestone-encrusted water bottles, you can start early access shopping rightthissecond exclusively on the Forever 21 mobile app.