Have you ever listened to “Barbie Girl” by Aqua and wanted to live in a Barbie world *so* badly? Well, your DreamHouse hopes can come partially true, because Forever 21 dropped a Malibu Barbie-inspired line for summer 2022. With swimwear, sleepwear, shoes, beauty products, and even some items for kids, everyone — not just Margot Robbie — will be waxing nostalgic about Barbie in the months to come.

Barbie isn’t just one thing. She’s an astronaut, veterinarian, and has even run for president, but Malibu Barbie is where her different styles all started. After kissing goodbye to her original, mod style of the ‘60s, Mattel launched Malibu Barbie in 1971. She’s tan, has a surfer girl vibe, and even dons a smile over the more vintage dolls’ pursed lips; Malibu Barbie became the quintessential Barbie you know and still love now. On Thursday, May 19, Forever 21’s tapping into her carefree, summer-ready energy with its latest collection. Of course, there’s also a few things for the Malibu Skippers in your life.

This entire line also brings in some of Mattel’s new endeavors. Lately, the toy brand has moved on to creating more diverse and inclusive dolls, and in that spirit, Forever 21’s Barbie collection runs in women’s sizes up to 3XL. That means more people can enjoy the line while touring the life-size Barbie DreamHouse pop-up this summer, or find a style that fits their vibe while lounging around in a Barbie pool float from FUNBOY’s new collection.

Courtesy of Forever 21 Courtesy of Forever 21 Courtesy of Forever 21 Courtesy of Forever 21 INFO 1/4 PREV NEXT

There’s a lot going on with Forever 21’s latest creation, so take some notes. Naturally, there’s a lot of pink involved. There are matching loungewear sets, graphic crop tops with Barbie’s logo and Y2K designs, super cute jelly shoes, some makeup products like a Barbie Lip Gloss ($18, Forever 21), and even a few of Mattel’s Fashionistas Dolls ($15, Forever 21). Everything’s priced between $7 and $55, so you don’t even have to go into Barbie-inspired debt to fill your closet with all these goodies.

However, it is exclusive and limited edition, so you better hop in your Pink Corvette and run to the nearest Forever 21 to check it all out in person. Or, you can also shop it online, on the fashion brand’s app, or check out some of the most exciting pieces below.

We at Elite Daily only include products that have been independently selected by our editors. We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.