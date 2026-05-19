American Eagle Just Dropped An Off Campus Collection & I Need It

The internet (and JLo) can’t get enough of Off Campus. If you’re a die-hard fan, you might even be on your second or third viewing after marathon-watching all eight episodes as soon as Season 1 dropped on May 13. To further your love for all things Briar U, you’re going to want to check out American Eagle’s Off Campus collection.

AE’s Off Campus lineup — which is online exclusive with “no current plans for an in-store rollout,” a rep tells Elite Daily — includes sweaters and tees inspired by the hockey romance. It’s everything you need to get cozy and collegiate just like Hannah Wells while you revisit the Prime Video series. *BUT* if you’re interested, you better act fast.

Will AE Restock Its Off Campus Merch?

If something is catching your eye, like a lace-up sweatshirt inspired by Garrett Graham’s jersey that has TikTokers obsessed or a gray quarter-zip that looks like the one Hannah wears in Episode 7, you’ll want to “add to cart” ASAP. At the moment, there are no plans for a restock once everything sells out.

For a better look at each piece, here’s the full Off Campus x American Eagle collection:

A Briar U Tee That’s Peak Collegiate Style

Rep your love for all things Off Campus with a Briar U tee. You could wear this while walking around the actual filming location in British Columbia, Canada.

A Hannah-Coded Quarter-Zip

This lightweight fleece is perfect for just chilling out in your dorm room. It looks like the sweatshirt Hannah wears in her room in Ep. 7, but this one features a B for Briar University on the front.

A Lace-Up Sweatshirt

Every WAG (or hopeful) needs a cozy jersey to wear from their love’s closet. This lace-up sweatshirt gives the vibe of “I slept over at my BF’s place.”

A Boy Aquarium-Inspired Tank

Another item from the Off Campus collection that looks like it belongs in Hannah’s closet is this tank. She would definitely wear something like this with a denim jacket on her way to class. You can sport a similar look while showing off your love for hockey boys like the foursome from Off Campus, as well as Ilya and Shane from Heated Rivalry.

A Tee For Bar Hangs

If you want a subtle piece from Off Campus, get this Malone’s tee that looks like something they’d sell at the bar where Hannah works. With your fave jeans, you’ll look like you hang with the hockey boys after class.

For The Garrett Girlies

If your fave hockey boy of the core four is Garrett, you need this lace-up sweatshirt that looks like his jersey. You can wear it like Hannah wears Garrett’s actual jersey in the show as you’re just chilling at home.