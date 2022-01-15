Directioners, don’t look now, but Zayn Malik just shared his first Instagram post in a month... and he’s looking very different. After Malik took a bit of a social media hiatus due to recent events in his personal life, including his split from Gigi Hadid, he’s back at it again and shared an update no one was expecting. Now fans are talking about Zayn Malik’s Instagram of his full beard, because it’s a totally new look for the singer.

Malik took to Instagram on Friday, Jan. 14, to share a selfie of his new look. He didn’t add any caption for the pic, letting the look speak for itself as he showed off the most robust beard he’s ever sported. In the photo, he’s turning his head and looking off into the distance, wearing a leather jacket and a pair of sunglasses. Most notable, however, is his full beard, which is a lot different from his usual trimmed scruff.

The last time Malik posted on Instagram before this selfie was over a months ago on Dec. 10, when he shared a black-and-white shot of himself wearing Drophead sunglasses. The Drophead frames are Malik’s eyewear collaboration with Arnette.

The post of his new look garnered over 5 million in less than a day, and fans definitely seem to be here for the full beard.

Some fans are saying that it’s his best look yet:

According to Daily Mail, the IG post comes on the heels of a dating app leak. Some people reportedly spotted him on the plus-size dating app WooPlus. The app uses facial recognition technology to verify users, and a clip of Zayn doing an emoji challenge on the website was reportedly leaked.

ICYMI, the deets of Malik and Gigi Hadid’s split came in October 2021, around the same time an Oct. 28 TMZ report detailed that Zayn allegedly struck Gigi’s mother, Yolanda Hadid. Malik denied the allegations at the time and wrote a statement on Twitter.

“I very much want to create a safe and private space for my daughter to grow up in ... In an effort to protect that space for her, I agreed to not contest claims arising from an argument I had with a family member of my partner’s who entered our home while my partner was away several weeks ago,” he wrote. According to TMZ, court officials claimed that Malik pled no contest, although the court documents showed that he pled guilty to one charge at the time.

Meanwhile, it appears he and Hadid are still co-parenting their one-year-old daughter Khai, who was born in September 2020.

Although some people who shipped the couple were sorry to see Malik and Hadid call it quits, it seems like fans are here for Malik’s newfound singledom, and the new look that comes along with it.