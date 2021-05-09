This Mother's Day is a very special one for Gigi Hadid. The supermodel mom is celebrating the holiday for the first time since welcoming her daughter, Khai, with partner Zayn Malik last fall. Fans will be glad to know she seems to be enjoying every minute with her bundle of joy: Gigi Hadid's 2021 Mother's Day Instagram with Khai is seriously the cutest.

On Sunday, May 9, Hadid celebrated her first Mother's Day with a sweet tribute to her young daughter. Her Insta post included three never-before-seen photos of her enjoying motherhood: One blurry autumnal shot shows her holding Khai in what appears to be a pumpkin hat and matching booties, while another shows her pushing a stroller at what appears to be her family's Pennsylvania farm. The final pic is especially heartwarming and documents a sweet moment of the mother-daughter duo snuggling back when Khai was a newborn.

"The rumors are true: my best friend, purpose, muse, greatest pride & joy!" Hadid captioned her post. "I feel so lucky and inspired bein your mama, my Khai !! An old soul full of sunshine, you light up everyone's days. Thank you thank you thank you."

Hadid and Malik welcomed their daughter together in September 2020 and finally revealed their baby girl's name three months later, when Hadid added "Khai's mom" to her Instagram bio. While they've made protecting Khai's privacy a priority and have only shared a handful of faceless pics of her on social media, the new celeb parents have paid tribute to their bundle of joy in their own special ways. For instance, both parents have a tattoo of their daughter's name in Arabic.

Hadid is clearly in love with her mini me, and the model is happy to take time away from the spotlight to help Khai live her best life, including spending more time on the family farm. "I think she'll definitely be raised here. The greenery and the farm-y lifestyle are similar to what made me feel really centered as a kid, and I think that's really important to Zayn and me," Hadid told Vogue in February, adding, "You do [parenting] in your own way, and you can take bits and pieces from people, but you're always going to end up doing it a little bit differently. This is our way."

With such loving parents, Khai can look forward to many more sweet memories as she grows older.