Gigi Hadid gave fans a sweet surprise on Thursday, Feb. 4. Besides sharing details of her home birth in an interview with Vogue, the model appeared on the publication's YouTube channel to share her post-pregnancy skin care routine. Whenever she lifted her arm to apply makeup on her face, fans saw a glimpse of her very first tattoo. If the marking looked familiar to you, that's because Gigi Hadid's tattoo of baby Khai's name matches Zayn Malik's.

Hadid first revealed her baby girl's name on Thursday, Jan. 21. Instead of making a big announcement, she let her new Instagram bio do the talking. She updated it to "Khai's mom" and fans thought it was a cute and subtle way of sharing the news.

Afterward, they discovered the couple actually teased the name a few days before the official announcement. On Jan. 17, Malik went on IG Live and during the stream, fans spotted him with a new red tattoo on his wrist. At the time, fans didn't think much about it, but after they realized his daughter's name is Khai, they looked at the piece of ink in a new light. His tat, which looks like "خاي," is actually Khai's name written in Arabic.

Now, fans are shook once again because Hadid revealed she's got the same ink on her bicep. You can see the star flash her tattoo near the 4:53 mark in the video below.

While Malik has a huge ink collection, Hadid's tattoo of her daughter's name is her first one, which makes it all the more meaningful. See a close up of her marking below.

YOUTUBE

The same day she made the reveal, Hadid told Vogue she's in no rush to get back to a busy schedule because she's enjoying spending time with Khai on her family farm in Pennsylvania. "I think she’ll definitely be raised here. The greenery and the farm-y lifestyle are similar to what made me feel really centered as a kid, and I think that’s really important to Zayn and me," Hadid explained.

Khai clearly has two amazing parents who only want what's best for her.