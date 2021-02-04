Supermodel Gigi Hadid is usually busy traveling the world walking runways, doing photoshoots, and appearing at red carpet events, but the coronavirus pandemic caused her life to take on a much slower pace. Ever since March 2020, she and boyfriend Zayn Malik have been quarantining at her mother Yolanda Hadid's family farm in Pennsylvania. After the couple welcomed their first child — a girl named Khai — in September 2020, they have only made Pennsylvania their home even more. These changes have caused fans to wonder if Gigi Hadid is quitting modeling. She opened up about her career in her latest Vogue interview and what she had to say will surprise you.

Hadid said she would prefer Khai to have a quieter life as opposed to always being in the spotlight. "I have friends who are public figures and that’s how they’ve gone about it, and I see their kids really blossom in a different way," the model said of her friends Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, who have three daughters that rarely make public appearances alongside their parents. To maintain Khai's privacy, Hadid and Malik have only shared a handful of pictures of their daughter on IG and they all obscure her face.

"I think she’ll definitely be raised here," Hadid said of her daughter's future on the farm. "The greenery and the farm-y lifestyle are similar to what made me feel really centered as a kid, and I think that’s really important to Zayn and me."

Before the pandemic began, Hadid would often split her time on the farm with her New York City apartment in NoHo, but now she sees herself living in Pennsylvania permanently. "I always want to be here full-time," Hadid said. "I love the city, but this is where I’m happiest."

As for her modeling career, Hadid apparently doesn't feel pressured to get back to her busy working schedule. For now, she's enjoying modeling from the comfort of her own home and taking photographs for her second Instagram @gisposable. Her most recent project includes a voice acting role in a September 2020 episode for Scooby Doo. While she's still modeling for magazines here and there, Hadid said she's open to moving toward acting roles in the future. "I’m veering toward things that feel more stable than being in a different country every week," she explained.

There you have it. Hadid isn't quitting modeling entirely, but you also shouldn't expect to see her at every red carpet from now on.