These Are The Hottest Sex Scenes From All 3 Seasons Of You

It’s not too often you come across a show that’s as sexy as it is scary, but Netflix’s You definitely checks both boxes with a bold and bloody mark. The titillating series starring Penn Badgley follows a manipulative serial killer who’s always looking for love but just can’t seem to get it right. Since the relationship drama and slashings take center stage in the series, the sheer amount of sex throughout the first three seasons might have slipped through the fingers covering your eyes. But it turns out, there’s a whole lot of hookups in the show. In fact, these You sex scenes on Netflix are so hot, you’ll be downright terrified by how into them you get.

If you’ve been following the show since Season 1 — which premiered on Lifetime in 2018 before getting picked up by Netflix — you probably know Badgley’s character Joe is kinda kinky. Super problematic, but kinky nevertheless. From public sex to orgies, the humble bookstore clerk-turned-family man has quite the sexual appetite. Even though his partners change from season to season, Joe’s desire doesn’t seem to wane.

With You Season 4 in the works, chances are there will be more oftentimes problematic scenes to add to this list, this time as Joe assumedly takes over Paris in search of his ~one true love.~ Until fans get to see what The City of Light has in store for Joe’s unhinged romantic life, here’s a recap of the hottest sex scenes that took place in the first three seasons of You.

1. Season 1, Episode 1: Joe Watches Beck

Netflix

During the pilot episode of You, fans got their first glimpse of just how squirmy and sexy the show could be. After Beck (Elizabeth Lail) — the then-object of Joe’s affections — failed to orgasm when hooking up with her sort-of boyfriend Benji (Lou Pucci), she took matters into her own hands... literally. While Beck masturbated, Joe watched from across the street and started masturbating on his own while fantasizing about hooking up with Beck... that is, until he was interrupted by an older woman requesting help securing a taxi. One second he was a full-on stalker and voyeur; the next, he was helpful, which was the start of viewers getting whiplash over Joe’s multi-faceted personality.

2. Season 1, Episode 4: The Post-8-Second Joe

After dating for the first three episodes, Beck and Joe finally hooked up at the end of Season 1, Episode 3. But after all that anticipation, it was... less than ideal. Joe climaxed after only a few seconds of intercourse, which landed him the nickname “eight-second Joe” in Beck’s group text (which Joe was monitoring, of course). When the couple tried again at the end of Episode 4, the timing was once again less than ideal for Joe, just in a different way. Beck showed up at Joe’s door unexpectedly and while the two made out, Joe realized some of her stuff that he had been stealing and hoarding (like her underwear, tank top, phone, and journal) were all over his apartment. The scene showed the couple going at it while Joe sneakily hid all the items for a funny-meets-hot clip that ended with Beck singing Joe’s sexual phrases to her group text.

3. Season 1, Episode 8: Beck & Joe All Over Town

Netflix

After Joe and Beck broke up and moved on — Joe with a woman named Karen (Natalie Paul) and Beck with a book deal — Beck asked to “borrow” Joe’s brain for some writing help in Season 1, Episode 8. The former couple met on the top deck of a New York ferry, and after some idle literature chit-chat, the two hooked up right there on the boat… and then again at each other’s apartments, in front of a window, and even in a closet.

The mixture of exhibitionism and straight-up wrongness show just how much each character lacked self-control and sticking to their personal boundaries, but something about seeing them give each other oral sex in front of a window just felt so right.

4. Season 2, Episode 1: Joe’s Fantasy About Love

Season 2 started with Joe moving to Los Angeles in an attempt to hide from his ex, Candace (Ambyr Childers). While there, Joe started working at a grocery/book store called Anavrin, where he met Love Quinn (Victoria Pedretti). Soon after being introduced to Love, Joe started fantasizing about her. In Episode 1, Joe went into the storeroom and masturbated while daydreaming about Love coming on to him. Similar to the Season 1, Episode 1 clip with Beck, this steamy scene foreshadows just how entangled Joe will become in his future obsession with Love.

5. Season 2, Episode 3: Joe & Love’s First Time

Netflix

It was pretty clear early on that Love had a co-dependent relationship with her twin brother, Forty (James Scully). But it wasn’t until Love saw Joe rescue Forty from a party that the two finally got together sexually. With an intoxicated Forty passed out the couch, Joe and Love hooked up in the room next door. And in an effort to keep the noise down, Love gagged Joe with a tie as they both struggled to silence their moans.

6. Season 2, Episode 7: Joe & Delilah

After his breakup with Love, Joe went on a health kick that resulted in him Exorcist-style vomiting all over his landlord, Delilah (Carmela Zumbado). After she fed him cheeseburgers, Joe and Delilah went out to buy some alcohol and along the way, they started going at it in an alleyway. Even though they quickly got caught, the torrid moment was kind of the perfect rebound... minus the fact that it led to Delilah’s eventual death, of course.

7. Season 3, Episode 1: Love & Joe Against The Wall

Netflix

In Season 2, it seemed like Joe and Love were imperfectly perfect for each other, but after Joe learned Love was *also* a murder, he actually got turned off by her (what a double standard). The third season of You started with Joe basically wanting nothing to do with his wife, but after some therapy — and finding a new obsession — Joe eventually came around and decided to give his relationship another shot. The two unexpectedly went at it against a wall for an aggressive sex sesh that seemed like a step in the right direction... until it was revealed Love knew Joe was holding another woman’s underwear while they were hooking up.

8. Season 3, Episode 2: Joe & Love Rekindle

After deciding he was going to go all-in with Love, Joe suddenly saw his wife in a new light... for a little while, at least. After putting their son Henry to bed in Episode 2, Love and Joe made passionate love that evening to seal a very special vow: to stop killing people. Granted, the promise didn’t last for long, but seeing that classic Quinn-Goldberg chemistry was enough to have me convinced these two finally *wolfed* each other again.

9. Season 3, Episode 6: Fantasizing About Other People

Unfortunately, as Season 3 of You progressed, it became obvious Joe and Love weren’t going to work out. Despite being so similar, Joe’s obsessive ways and Love’s murderous ones just seemed to keep getting in the way of a happy marriage. Things get so bad, in fact, that Love hooked up with her neighbor, Theo (Dylan Arnold), which resulted in a pregnancy scare. In a tactical move, she then hooked up with Joe so she could pretend the baby was his *if* she was in fact with child. While going at it, however, neither Quinn-Goldberg was thinking about their spouse. Love fantasized about Theo seductively eating a cupcake while Joe imagined his boss, Marienne (Tati Gabrielle), in the library opening her legs for him, Basic Instinct style.

10. Season 3, Episode 8: The Swingers

In a last-ditch attempt to save her marriage, Love decided to team up with her influencer friends Sherry (Shalita Grant) and Cary (Travis Van Winkle) Conrad for a night of partner-swapping and swinging. The couple went to Love and Joe’s house to get it on, which resulted in Cary caressing Love while Sherry mounted Joe. While Sherry and Joe had sex, Joe fantasized about Marienne instead of Love, which his wife quickly realized. The whole situation ended with a murder confession and the Conrads locked up in Joe’s creepy glass cage, but for a few minutes, it was one of the hottest scenes to grace Netflix.

Relive all the sultry moments by watching You Seasons 1 through 3, streaming now on Netflix.