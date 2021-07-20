While the Duke of Sussex is likely hunched over his keyboard adding the finishing touches to what will obvi become his best-selling memoir at the moment, his brother and father are supposedly quivering in their boots. While the “intimate and heartfelt” book — slated to come out in late 2022 — will reportedly be a “definitive account of the experiences, adventures, losses, and life lessons” that shaped the Duke, rumor has it Prince William and Charles are “nervous” about Harry’s memoir.

On July 19, royal stans rejoiced upon learning they’d get a closer look at Harry’s life through this upcoming book — especially because the memoir will detail almost his whole life, according to Random House, its publisher.

“Covering his lifetime in the public eye from childhood to the present day,” an official statement issued by Random House explained, “including his dedication to service, the military duty that twice took him to the frontlines of Afghanistan, and the joy he has found in being a husband and father, Prince Harry will offer an honest and captivating personal portrait, one that shows readers that behind everything they think they know lies an inspiring, courageous, and uplifting human story.”

Just reading the memoir’s description is exciting, but not everyone is hyped about the Duke telling all... again. An anonymous source told Us Weekly that Prince Charles and Prince William are reportedly on edge about the situation.

“The royal family is shaken up about the book,” the insider claimed. “[Charles and William are] particularly concerned about what Harry will reveal. They haven’t received a copy yet and don’t know what to expect. It’s making them nervous.”

Considering how some members of the royal family have previously reacted to Harry sharing his truth, it’s unsurprising William and Charles are freaking out about Harry’s latest endeavor. Back in March, the monarchy seemed less than thrilled when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex got candid about their experiences as royals in conversation with Oprah.

Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images

There’s no telling what Harry will say in this upcoming book. But, if William and Charles haven’t done wrong by Harry, they shouldn’t have anything to worry about — right?